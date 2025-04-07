EXCLUSIVE: Abhishruti Bezbaruah opens up about her love for Bihu and pushing Assamese music mainstream

Read Full Article

Actress and singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah took us through her inspiring musical journey, sharing insights into her passion for music and the projects she's currently working on.

Abhishruti's love for music began at Mayo College Girls School, where she chose Indian classical music as one of her subjects in class 9. "This was a turning point for me," she revealed, as she started exploring ragas like Yaman, Bhairava, and Puriya Dhanashree. With a solid foundation in classical music, having completed her Visharad in Grade 7, Abhishruti grew more confident in improvising and performing.

Initially planning to become a doctor, Abhishruti Bezbaruah found that music gave her a sense of fulfillment and peace. "Music has always been my calling," she said, reminiscing about her early practice sessions with her mother. Her collaborations with legends like Pandit Birju Maharaj and Muzaffar Ali helped shape her musical path.

When asked about her favorite singers, Abhishruti spoke highly of Asha Bhosle, admiring her versatility. "Asha Bhosle’s ability to master different genres without being confined to one style has always inspired me," she noted. Internationally, she is a huge fan of Adele, appreciating the raw power and projection in her voice. "A solid foundation, whether formal or self-taught, is crucial for any musician," she added.

Bihu, the Assamese festival, holds a deep emotional significance for Abhishruti. "Bihu is more than just a festival; it’s a sentiment of homecoming," she shared. Celebrating Bihu with family brings her closer to her roots, where the joy and togetherness of the season resonate deeply with her.

Abhishruti is also excited about the growing popularity of Assamese music in the mainstream. She recently collaborated with Wanna Music India for their project Marti, and was thrilled to work on the Assamese track Bordo Isila. "It was a great moment to see a big label show interest in Assamese music," she said, emphasizing the importance of regional music in gaining wider exposure. She hopes Assamese folk music continues to resonate with audiences and finds a larger platform in the industry.

One of her most memorable performances took place when she began incorporating Indian Sign Language (ISL) in her concerts. Since 2022, Abhishruti has been making her concerts accessible to the hearing-impaired community. "It was incredibly moving when hearing-impaired individuals finally attended my concerts," she said. She recalled the moment when a hearing-impaired performer signed an entire song live alongside her. "The audience applauded, making it a genuinely memorable experience."

Looking ahead, Abhishruti is working on an exciting fusion project incorporating the sound of a traditional rice pounder, the Dheki, into her music. "We’re experimenting with creating a new soundscape with this unique instrument," she shared. In addition, she is working on a few independent Hindi tracks and continues her commitment to inclusivity, including featuring the LGBTQIA+ community in her music.

As for Bollywood, Abhishruti expressed openness to the idea. "I'd love to sing in Bollywood," she remarked. "But as a hardcore independent artist, I cherish the freedom to call a song mine and express my thoughts through it." Yet, she is open to Bollywood opportunities if the right connection comes along.

Abhishruti’s passion for music, inclusivity, and Assamese culture shines brightly through her work. As she continues to break boundaries and explore new creative horizons, her fans eagerly await the many projects she has in the pipeline.

