Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer AGAIN; shares message on 'World Health Day'

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. On Monday, she shared the news through an Instagram post, expressing her thoughts on the situation.

Tahira Kashyap on Her Cancer Diagnosis

In her post, Tahira reflected on the significance of regular screenings, choosing to view her relapse as a reminder of their importance rather than a setback. She mentioned that this was her "round two" and remained optimistic, stating that she was prepared to fight again.

Alongside her message, she captioned the post with a positive outlook, saying that when life throws challenges repeatedly, one must adapt and face them with resilience. She compared her situation to making the best out of what life offers, much like turning lemons into a preferred drink. She emphasized her determination to give her best effort once again.

Tahira also used hashtags promoting regular screenings and early detection of breast cancer. Noting the irony of her diagnosis coinciding with World Health Day, she urged everyone to take care of their health and expressed gratitude despite the circumstances.

Fans and Well-Wishers Show Support

Tahira’s post was met with an outpouring of love and encouragement from her followers. Many fans called her strong and inspirational, assuring her that she would overcome the challenge once again. Some users commented that life's toughest battles are given to the strongest individuals, while others sent prayers and strength her way.

Her Previous Message on Cancer

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Just last month, she had shared a powerful message on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with a shaved head—one of the effects of chemotherapy. In that post, she had spoken about the humbling experience of battling cancer and how many brave women had fought similar battles. She had expressed deep respect for them, reminding everyone to value their lives and recognize their uniqueness.

She had also stressed the importance of early detection, highlighting that breast cancer is not just treatable but curable if diagnosed in time. Her post had ended on a note of gratitude, emphasizing that life should always be celebrated.

Tahira on Cancer Awareness and Treatment

Speaking about her journey, Tahira had described cancer as a test of strength, resilience, and faith. She had acknowledged that early diagnosis and affordable treatment played a crucial role in survival. She had also praised government schemes that made treatment accessible to millions, encouraging people to support each other and spread awareness. She believed that through collective efforts, cancer could be defeated.

Tahira’s Career

Apart from being a filmmaker, Tahira has made significant contributions to cinema. She made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, a film featuring actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The movie explored the aspirations and coming-of-age experiences of middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. It premiered on Prime Video on June 28 last year.

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and the couple has two children—a son and a daughter.

