Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been tested COVID-19 positive. She has taken to her social media handle to write a note to her fans where she said that she is counting her days to come out of the quarantine mode. She had written a post that read that she is still trying to figure out if we are still in covid times or not…

The actress is recovering from COVID-19. She had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back post attending director-producer Karan Johar's private dinner bash. Now latest reports are doing roundabouts that Kareena shall be throwing the Christmas lunch at the Kapoor household. It looks like she will be missing the Christmas lunch due to her quarantine period.

It is not hidden that Christmas lunch has been a tradition for the Kapoor khandaan post late Shashi Kapoor had started hosting the same at his residence. According to a report in BollywoodLife, the actress has taken the decision of skipping the occasion because of the safety of all. Although in her absence, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan shall be attending the same.

The report further revealed that even though the actress is healthy, she wants to complete her quarantine period and unite back with her family. The report also said that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress has been spending quality time with her family. She also missed the birthday celebrations of her son Taimur who turned 5 lately due to her quarantine period.

It was last week when Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested COVID-19 positive and had posted about the same on her Instagram story. The actress had taken all the necessary precautions and had even isolated herself. As of now, the actress is at home recovering from COVID-19. To cheer her mood, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and her mom Sunita Kapoor had also sent lots of chocolates for the actress.

