    Kareena Kapoor Kenya Vacation: Actress shares pictures from her jungle safari; poses with Masai members

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family went on another wildlife ride and shared a sneak peek with her fans on her Instagram stories. Kareena also came across a few members of the nomadic ethnic Masai community.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor spends her spring vacation in South Africa with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their children, from safari trips to meeting tribal communities. The Bollywood actress began the new week enthusiastically amidst the local flora and animals. She appears to have gone on another wildlife ride on Monday and shared a sneak peek of it on her Instagram stories.

    Kareena Kapoor recorded the moment she stumbled across a large lion on her outing in a beautiful still. The apex predator may be seen in a parched grassland, with a blue sky in the distance. “Such a handsome boy,” she captioned the photo. 

    Kareena gave followers a virtual preview of her exciting holiday by posting a series of images on her Instagram stories. The actress was seen in one shot catching the ladies of the Masai tribe in a stunning still.

    "With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community,” she wrote alongside the picture. This comes just a day after Kareena came across a few fellows of the nomadic ethnic Masai community. Another photo showed her baby boy Jeh Ali Khan surrounded by the women as he held a stick with his back facing the camera. “Jeh baba, the ladies man,” joked the mother of two.

    Kareena Kapoor previously tweeted a safari photo of herself relaxing on what looks to be a sofa. The feature of some of her nature buddies in the backdrop, though, stole the show.

    When the actress smiled shyly for the camera, three zebras grazed safely in the background. “What you doing? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends,” she captioned the photo.

    Kareena recently appeared on film with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan's play Laal Singh Chaddha. Since February, she has been filming Rhea Kapoor's big project The Crew. In this next women-centric film, the actress will appear alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
