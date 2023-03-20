Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting divorced? Read the TRUTH

    K-drama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin married in February last year. The new parents are rumoured to be getting divorced. Here's the truth

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    The cast of 'Crash Landing on You' Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin married in a secret ceremony in February 2022 and welcomed their son on November 27, of the same year. When the pair became the most sought-after Korean stars, Hyun Bin grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. 

    As per a YouTube channel, Son Ye-jin is to divorce Hyun Bin because he reportedly gambled his life savings. Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment has called the rumours' ' baseless’.

    As per the response, the statement read, “ The video is ridiculous and not true at all. It’s not that we didn’t know about it because we have been continuously monitoring for fake news. Since it is not true, we discussed internally how to deal with this. We were preparing to respond that it wasn’t true.”

    Also, they said that they would be taking required action against the ones spreading these rumours. “We are taking action with the site, reporting the video and requesting it to be taken down, and we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary,” the agency clarified.

    It should be mentioned that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had a newborn son. In fact, at his most recent public appearance, Hyun Bin was spotted gushing about the infant and Son Ye-jin. "With the new reforms, everything has altered," he remarked. I began to see and hear things that I had never seen or heard before. I began to think more deeply and became more cautious. When I go home from work, I feel like I've finally finished something. I'm content. This is an emotion that cannot be described."

    Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin dated for several years before getting married. The duo is most known for the Crash Landing On You incident.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
