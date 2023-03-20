Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence behind reason he is 'not' on 'social media'

    A recent new Reddit video has shaken the internet. In the video, Zwigato fame renowned comedian-star Kapil Sharma asked Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar fame global star Ranbir Kapoor about the reason behind not being there on social media. Ranbir has finally opened up on the same.

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    We all know that Ranbir Kapoor has given some finest performances in films like Sanju, Barfi, Anjana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha, Saanwariya, Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, etc.

    His latest release Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor is rocking the box-office collections. The movie has become a critically acclaimed and fan-favorite hit film which has inched the 100 crore mark.

    Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor had his own share of personal life controversies. These included the alleged actresses and co-stars he had been in a relationship with. The big names included Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor. But ultimately, Ranbir chose to settle down with new-age Bollywood rising actress Alia Bhatt. Now, the real-life married couple has embarked on parenthood with their cute munchkin baby girl Raha Kapoor. 

    Now, a new video has gone viral on Reddit. In the video clip, Kapil Sharma asked Ranbir Kapoor, the main story behind why he is not there on social media platforms. Kapil asked, "Aap social media pe kyu nahi hai Ranbir."

    Ranbir Kapoor said, "Sabse khaas baat ye hai ke meri jo personality hai, wo boring personality hai. Social media pe aapko ek entertaining personality aur alag kirdaar nibhana padta hai logo ko entertain karne ka. Aur, mujhe ye extra kaam nahi chahiye life me. Mera fake account hai. Mein mere favorite log jo hai, jaise football, aapko bhi ko follow karta hoon. Bassi ko bhi follow karta hoon. Mein troll bahut karta hoon. Fake account ke naam se. Mein officially nahi hoon, mere paas account to hai sir."

    RK on why he is is not social media
    by u/quizzardofozz in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Fans have noticed the actor's honesty and diplomacy as they have given out amusing and sarcastic reactions. "I have a conspiracy theory, RK idhar hi hai vo iss sub ka mod," said a fan. "I'm not on social media because I get surrounded by a competent team who let me know that I'd further damage my unsalvageable reputation if I were on it," said a user. "He has social media account, and, he stalks in silent," a user added. "He has finsta to stalk, which he has agreed and gets all the Goss from kareena as mentioned by Karan Johar," a user revealed.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
