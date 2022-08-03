Cuteness Alert: Varun Dhawan gets kisses and hugs from his Beagle 'Joey'; watch here

Varun Dhawan surprised his fans and followers with a video of his pet dog Joey encircling him in love as he returned home after a 45-day absence. His next film, Bawaal, will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

One of the most gifted performers working in the business now is Varun Dhawan. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's film Student Of The Year along with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since.

To film his forthcoming film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun has been out of the country for several weeks. A few days ago, he returned from Poland after finishing the last schedule for the movie.

The actor just treated his followers and fans with a cute video of his pet Beagle Joey kissing and hugging after home after 45 days. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun wrote: "Back home after 45 days and couldn’t be happier to see my boy joey. The last 3 months Iv had literally no time to spend or explain to joey why I was busy promoting jjj and wrapping bawaal this has to be the greatest reward."

Varun and his puppy's video is too precious to be missed. Many social media users sent love and kisses in the comments section, including many celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Esha Gupta, Diana Penty and many more posted heart emoticons.

The star welcomed his beloved dog in 2021 as the newest member of his family. Dhawan captioned the photo on his social media account. He wrote, “FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out”. Soon, he revealed that he and his wife Natasha Dalal had named the puppy Joey.

On the work front, Varun is enjoying the commercial success of his comedy-drama movie JugJugg Jeeyo, which was just released, featuring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. He will soon star in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film, Bhediya, with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon.