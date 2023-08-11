Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar's remark at IIFM 2023 on Kartik Aaryan Wedding sparks speculation [Watch Video]

    At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's camaraderie surprised fans, amid past Dostana 2 tensions. Karan praised Kartik's film and joked about his wedding plans, highlighting their renewed unity in the film industry---by Amrita Ghosh

    Karan Johar's remark at IIFM 2023 on Kartik Aaryan Wedding sparks speculation [Watch Video] ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar shared a remarkable moment of camaraderie at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The occasion was particularly special as Kartik Aaryan was bestowed with the prestigious title of Rising Indian Global Superstar. The two luminaries, filmmaker Karan Johar and the talented actor, graciously posed for photographs together, leaving fans pleasantly surprised by the newfound bond between them. This heartening interaction marked a notable departure from earlier rumors that hinted at a strained relationship due to the unresolved fate of the film "Dostana 2," which Kartik Aaryan had been associated with. It was reported that the movie had faced complications and eventually met the unfortunate fate of being shelved, resulting in significant financial losses, estimated at around Rs 20 crores, for Karan Johar.

    The reunion of Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan was a highlight of the event, garnering attention from all corners. A candid moment captured on video showcased Karan Johar playfully jesting that the young and dynamic superstar might be ready to take the matrimonial plunge before the culmination of 2023. His banter was filled with joviality, and he even mused about the possibility of a grand wedding celebration, an idea that undoubtedly stirred excitement among their admirers.

    To top that, Karan Johar even praised Kartik Aaryan for his performance in his latest release. He praised Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Karan remarked that SPK has touched his heart as it is a very emotional movie and talks of family bonds which even Karan has put forth in many of his films including the recently released ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

    ALSO READ: 'Adipurush' OTT release: Know WHERE to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

    This heartening interaction between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar marked not only a display of unity but also a symbolic reconciliation, quelling any prior speculations about discord. Their renewed bond showcased the beauty of the film industry, where relationships can evolve and flourish amidst the dynamic nature of creative collaborations.

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandes gets romantic letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on birthday; here's what he said

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Adipurush' OTT release: Know WHERE to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer MSW

    'Adipurush' OTT release: Know WHERE to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

    Become a Mixologist: 6 unique Cocktail Recipes for an exciting weekend MSW EAI

    Become a Mixologist: 6 unique Cocktail Recipes for an exciting weekend

    Jacqueline Fernandes gets romantic letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on birthday; here's what he said ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandes gets romantic letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on birthday; here's what he said

    Shah Rukh Khan in LOVE with Nayanthara? Here's what he said during #AskSRK session RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in LOVE with Nayanthara? Here's what he said during #AskSRK session

    BTS Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here ADC

    BTS' Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Happy Birthday Pete Sampras: 10 iconic quotes of tennis legend osf

    Happy Birthday Pete Sampras: 10 iconic quotes of tennis legend

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured anr

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured

    Chandrayaan-3 can reach moon before Russia's Luna-25: Ex-ISRO scientist

    Chandrayaan-3 can reach moon before Russia's Luna-25: Ex-ISRO scientist

    'Adipurush' OTT release: Know WHERE to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer MSW

    'Adipurush' OTT release: Know WHERE to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

    Flavorful vegetarian delights: 6 delectable recipes without onion and garlic anr eai

    Flavorful vegetarian delights: 6 delectable recipes without onion and garlic

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon