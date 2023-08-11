Karan Johar's remark at IIFM 2023 on Kartik Aaryan Wedding sparks speculation [Watch Video]

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's camaraderie surprised fans, amid past Dostana 2 tensions. Karan praised Kartik's film and joked about his wedding plans, highlighting their renewed unity in the film industry---by Amrita Ghosh

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar shared a remarkable moment of camaraderie at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The occasion was particularly special as Kartik Aaryan was bestowed with the prestigious title of Rising Indian Global Superstar. The two luminaries, filmmaker Karan Johar and the talented actor, graciously posed for photographs together, leaving fans pleasantly surprised by the newfound bond between them. This heartening interaction marked a notable departure from earlier rumors that hinted at a strained relationship due to the unresolved fate of the film "Dostana 2," which Kartik Aaryan had been associated with. It was reported that the movie had faced complications and eventually met the unfortunate fate of being shelved, resulting in significant financial losses, estimated at around Rs 20 crores, for Karan Johar.

The reunion of Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan was a highlight of the event, garnering attention from all corners. A candid moment captured on video showcased Karan Johar playfully jesting that the young and dynamic superstar might be ready to take the matrimonial plunge before the culmination of 2023. His banter was filled with joviality, and he even mused about the possibility of a grand wedding celebration, an idea that undoubtedly stirred excitement among their admirers.

To top that, Karan Johar even praised Kartik Aaryan for his performance in his latest release. He praised Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Karan remarked that SPK has touched his heart as it is a very emotional movie and talks of family bonds which even Karan has put forth in many of his films including the recently released ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

This heartening interaction between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar marked not only a display of unity but also a symbolic reconciliation, quelling any prior speculations about discord. Their renewed bond showcased the beauty of the film industry, where relationships can evolve and flourish amidst the dynamic nature of creative collaborations.

