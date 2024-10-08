Karan Johar's Dharma Productions ends pre-release screenings for upcoming films, Details inside

In a significant shift in its promotional strategy, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has announced that it will no longer host pre-release screenings for its upcoming films. The decision, detailed in a heartfelt letter addressed to the media, marks a departure from a longstanding tradition in Bollywood.

The letter, signed by co-founders Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, begins with gratitude towards the media for their unwavering support over the decades. “For years, you have firmly stood by us at Dharma Productions, supporting our films and sharing our dreams,” the statement read. This acknowledgment highlights the essential role that media coverage and reviews have played in the success of their films.

However, the production house emphasized the need for evolution in its approach to film promotion. The decision to forgo pre-release screenings was described as a necessary step to enhance the audience's cinematic experience. “We believe it will help maintain the excitement of the cinematic experience for all,” the letter stated, reflecting a desire to keep the story revelations fresh for viewers.

ALSO READ Karan Johar’s latest snap raises concern, fans call him ‘too thin and sick’ [PHOTO]

Despite this major change, Dharma Productions assured the media that they value timely reviews and roles in the industry. The letter revealed the arrangements for this media on the morning of each screening, enabling journalists to experience the film firsthand and provide their critiques promptly “All media are warmly welcome to join us in these films, where you will see our latest offering first,” reads, though it has been amended to Show Commitment

The announcement has sparked discussion among Bollywood and film enthusiasts alike, with many speculating that the decision could impact film marketing and audience engagement strategies. As Dharma Productions prepares to unveil its upcoming projects, the industry will be keenly watching how this bold move affects the overall dynamics of film releases and promotions in Hindi cinema.

ALSO READ ‘Singham Again’ trailer launch: Ranveer Singh turns ‘wards off evil eye’ on seeing Deepika’s poster [WATCH]

Latest Videos