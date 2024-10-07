‘Singham Again’ trailer launch: Ranveer Singh turns ‘wards off evil eye’ on seeing Deepika’s poster [WATCH]

Ranveer Singh dazzled at the "Singham Again" trailer launch, playfully warding off evil spirits from Deepika Padukone's poster while celebrating their journey as new parents.

Ranveer Singh, celebrated for his dynamic portrayal of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe, turned heads at the trailer launch of "Singham Again." The actor, known for his vibrant style and charisma, made a striking appearance, showcasing his fashion flair as he celebrated the latest addition to Shetty’s action-packed franchise.

One of the most exciting developments at the event was the introduction of Deepika Padukone into the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The talented actress, who joins the ranks as Lady Singham, was featured prominently on the film’s poster. Although she couldn’t attend the trailer launch due to her responsibilities as a new mother, her presence was felt. Ranveer, ever the supportive husband, took a moment to admire Deepika's poster from a distance, playfully warding off evil spirits as he expressed his admiration for her.

Despite Deepika’s absence, Ranveer ensured that she remained a focal point of the event. He spoke fondly about her, sharing insights into their new journey as parents. The couple welcomed their baby girl recently, and Ranveer was eager to update fans and the media about their growing family. He expressed how much he missed Deepika, highlighting the challenges of parenthood while juggling his career.

In a light-hearted moment, Ranveer mentioned the fun nickname they've given their daughter: “Baby Simmba.” He humorously remarked, “There are so many stars in our film, and let me tell you this — my baby has had a baby, Baby Simmba.” His playful comments brought laughter to the media, showcasing his joy and excitement about fatherhood.

As the trailer launch wrapped up, Ranveer extended early Diwali greetings on behalf of his family, including 'Lady Singham, Simmba, and Baby Simmba.' His warmth and charm were evident, making it clear that family remains his top priority, even amidst the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. "Singham Again" promises to be another thrilling addition to Rohit Shetty's legacy, and with Deepika Padukone's involvement, fans are even more eager for its release.

