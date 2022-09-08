Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from ‘Thank God’ revealed; trailer to drop on Friday

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Thank God’ will release the trailer of the film on Friday, September 9. The first look of Sidharth from filmmaker Indra Kumar’s upcoming film was revealed on Thursday.

The comedy film, backed by T-Series and Maruti International, is scheduled for a theatrical release next month, on October 25. The film will have its release coinciding with Diwali. Ever since the film was announced by the makers, fans had eagerly been waiting for an update on the movie. Looks like their wait is finally over!

The first glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The same was also shared by the actor on his social media accounts, including his Instagram handle. "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! #ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October," wrote the ‘Student of the Year’ actor, on his Instagram handle.

Check out his first look here:

This is for the first time that Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the screen space with actor Ajay Devgn. However, for Ajay and Rakul, it is their third collaboration together, after ‘De De Pyaar De’ and ‘Runway 34’. Similarly, Sidharth and Rakul have also worked together twice in the past in ‘Aiyaary’ and ‘Marjaavaan’.

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, the first look of Ajay Devgn was also revealed on Thursday. It was a little before Sidharth’s look that the makers shared a poster of the film featuring Ajay on it. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Ajay wrote, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family. #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.” Meanwhile, there are reports that actor-dance Nora Fatehi will be performing a dance number in ‘Thank God’.

As for Sidharth Malhotra, the actor will have a few projects lined up including ‘Yodha’ alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty's ‘Indian Police Force’ which will also star actors Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.