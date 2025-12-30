Karan Johar recently shared an emotional note on failure as his film Tu Meri Main Tera struggles at the box office. The filmmaker’s honest words have sparked conversations about resilience, pressure, and the realities behind commercial setbacks.

Karan Johar, an eminent filmmaker in Bollywood, recently shared an emotional and profound commentary on failure as the odyssey of his newest production, Tu Meri Main Tera, saw an even unfortunate circumstance at the box office. Johar, who till date has witnessed many a finest moments of Bollywood glory, thus, in his note placed a rare, even if small, window on the emotional toll that commercial disasters take on filmmakers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note on Failure

Johar appeal has discouraged an entire generation from glorifying failure as a trend. According to him, while packing up is part of any creative process, it is never easy. Too much labor over the years, too much financial risk, and too much emotional investment are tagged to anything that did not work for a filmmaker; hence, for him, it is far too personal a thing to glorify.

Have we as a race completely lost our ability to be good old-fashioned graceful? Have we lost the grace to reply to messages and emails… or if we do reply, then can we not reply in monosyllables? Use an emoji or have a ❤❤❤? Are we not able to celebrate other people’s successes, and can we stop celebrating their failures? Can we praise wholeheartedly, and can we criticise without bias, anger, and rage… Can we stop making social media a dumping ground of our own failings, shortcomings, or inner darkness'' He wrote.

''Can we go back to just being kind at all times and not taking our own rotten mood out of the house? Are we able to practise what we preach… gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors… Are we able to reduce our judgemental levels? You are not the moral police… look within and you will have to deal with your own questionable morality. Lastly, do you have the grace to be YOU! With your flaws, rough edges, and indecisions… be YOU and acknowledge YOU for who YOU are! Let’s not bury grace… let’s revive her from the ventilator she’s been on for decades… Happy 2026," Karan Johar concluded.

Tu Meri Main Tera Faces Box Office Setback

Tu Meri Main Tera came in with great expectations but struggled to keep its earning legs since then. On account of reasonable pre-release buzz, the film could not streamline large audiences. From mixed word-of-mouth responses, greatest competition in other releases, and shifting taste of viewers in the post-pandemic era were always pronounced as causes by trade pundits.

Not naming any particular film, Johar's note provided insight into just how mentally and emotionally draining failures can be for creators. It is something that he stresses a bit behind the scenes in every box-office number and grieving peacfully when the results did not come through; there is always a little project-hired team which put their heart and soul into it.