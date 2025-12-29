Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed that the film Dhurandhar made him reevaluate his own work, admitting, “My craft is limited compared to this.” His candid reaction highlights the impact of fresh storytelling and exceptional filmmaking.

Film director and producer Karan Johar has built up his own unique angle towards the much-discussed Dhurandhar after doing some reflection with regard to his own works and craft post the project. KJo is synonymous for his legendary filmmaking and storytelling. The revelation, full of a dose of humility, leaves his fans curious and excited.

Karan Johar Reveals ‘Dhurandhar’ Made Him Reevaluate His Work

Recently, he confessed, watching Dhurandhar created a feeling that his own creativity was immensely powerful but confined compared to this delicate filmmaking. "My craft seems limited in comparison to the depth and innovation I saw," he said. This rare moment of modesty from one of the biggest names in Bollywood topdresses his appreciation for fresh storytelling and talent.

“I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar. It makes you feel like, ‘Oh my craft is limited compared to this.’ Oh my god, look at the use of background music. Whatever anyone else feels, it is entirely their opinion, and I respect everyone’s opinions. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel that the director was self-aware. I felt like he wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling you the story." Said Karan Johar.

''I never felt he went wide or he went like I am going to show you a great frame. I just felt it was beautifully shot without self-awareness. It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that’s always a good thing for me. I look at that with a positive lens. So I began the year loving Saiyaara and ended the year loving Dhurandhar. I loved Lokah." he further explained.

Karan Johar may be busy executing several personal projects, but his graceful yet well-intentioned comment towards Dhurandhar simply shows that there is-growth in the perspective regarding the various modes of storytelling. It also gestures to an openness around learning and evolving, even with the most gifted directors. KJo fans are indeed vibrant, waiting to see how this inspiration will later be reflected in his work.