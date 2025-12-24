The Homebound controversy has intensified after author Changoiwala took legal action against Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, alleging copyright infringement. The dispute has reignited conversations around creative ownership and intellectual rights.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions finds itself in hot waters after one author accused them of copying her 2021 novel in key respects for the purpose of creating their much-awaited film Homebound. The controversy invoked a flurry of discussions in both the film and literary circles with questions of originality and intellectual property rights engaged in Bollywood.

Author Takes Legal Action Against Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

The author filed for a legal action against Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Netflix. ‘’On October 15, my lawyer issued a legal notice to Dharma Productions, providing a detailed, scene-by-scene account of their infringement of my rights, and calling upon them to cease, desist, and refrain from further exploitation of this film in its current infringing form. In their replies to this legal notice, the producers refused to acknowledge the violation, and have continued to exploit the film on Netflix." she shared.

The author, Changoiwala acknowledged that both her book and the film draw inspiration from the same real-life incident - the 2020 COVID-19 migrant exodus, a major national tragedy. However, she stressed that the similarities go far beyond a shared theme.

She further revealed that the legal notice formally called upon Dharma Productions to cease and desist from further exploiting the film in its current form. According to Changoiwala, the producers continued to stream the film on Netflix while denying any violation of her rights.

''I know I’m challenging powerful entities by taking this step, but I believe it’s important for writers to defend their work when it's misappropriated and exploited without their consent," the author stated.

Dharma Productions' Stand

So far, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has not produced any public statement on the allegations. But, according to insiders close to the production, they say that Homebound is an original piece created on its own auspices without intention of copying any literature. The producers will respond with a formal counter once the legal process kicks in.