Speculation around rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi's marriage has intensified after Isha shared a cryptic post on Instagram. The situation gained more attention when Palak, wife of singer Karan Aujla, publicly backed Isha, telling her, 'You got this, my love.'

Badshah's wife, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, has ignited a new debate online after posting an emotional and mysterious statement on Instagram on Monday (July 27). While she did not name anybody or clarify what the message was about, many people related it to the continuing rumours about her marriage to rapper Badshah. In the message, Isha explained that she had been silent for a long time due to fear but had now decided to choose "courage over fear" instead. She also stated that she would no longer pretend that everything was OK. Her tweet sparked an outpouring of sympathy from friends and coworkers. Palak Aujla, the wife of Punjabi artist Karan Aujla, was one of many who responded, expressing her support.

Palak, Karan Aujla's wife, reposted Isha's post on her Instagram Stories. She said, "You are so strong and beautiful." You've got this, my darling." Take a look:

Sana Makbul, Chetna Pande, Jasmine Bhasin, and others were also spotted expressing their love and support for Isha in the comments area.

The divorce rumours gathered traction after Isha posted a lengthy cryptic message on social media. Her note said, "There are battles that leave no visible scars." I kept mute for a long time out of fear. I was overwhelmed by my husband's influence, strength, and riches, and I convinced myself that being silent was the safest course of action. Silence was never an indication of acceptance. It was about survival. Today, I choose courage over fear. I may not be ready to reveal the entire tale, but I am now ready to quit pretending everything was fine."

Isha Rikhi and Badshah have not commented on the cryptic tweet or addressed the lingering speculation regarding their marriage. It's important to mention that Badshah has never formally acknowledged his marriage to Isha. However, in March 2026, Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted a series of images on social media that claimed to be from the couple's wedding celebrations. She did not indicate when the wedding took place; therefore, the timeframe of their supposed marriage is unknown.

Isha Rikhi is Badshah's second wife. Prior to his purported marriage to the Punjabi actress, the rapper was married to Jasmine Masih. After several years of dating, the former couple split up in 2020. They have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017.