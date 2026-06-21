Punjabi singer Karan Aujla gave an electrifying performance at One8's Delhi event. Founder Virat Kohli joined him on stage during his hit 'Winning Speech', creating a memorable moment for fans who watched the two icons interact.

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla delivered an electrifying performance at One8's grand event in Delhi, treating attendees to some of his biggest chartbusters, including 'Winning Speech', 'Wavy', and MF Gabhru'. The high-energy evening witnessed fans singing along as the singer brought his signature charisma and stage presence to the event.

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Adding star power to the occasion was Indian cricket icon and One8 founder Virat Kohli. During the event, Kohli and Aujla were seen engaged in an interesting conversation, delighting attendees who eagerly watched the interaction between the two celebrated personalities. Kohli also took time to interact with fans, acknowledging the enthusiastic crowd. His presence further elevated the excitement surrounding the event.

Virat Kohli Joins Karan Aujla On Stage

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when Karan Aujla invited Virat Kohli onto the stage. The singer then launched into another rendition of his hit track 'Winning Speech', with Kohli standing beside him and visibly enjoying the performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by one8 (@one8world)

The cricketer appeared to be grooving to the infectious beats and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. The crowd erupted in cheers as the duo shared the stage, creating a memorable crossover moment.

Present at the event was fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who walked the ramp as one of One8's fashion icons. The One8 Global Premiere event was held on Sunday at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, drawing a major crowd. (ANI)