Badshah Real Name, Net Worth and Luxury Lifestyle: Inside Rapper’s Lavish World
Famous rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with actress Isha Rikhi. As wedding photos go viral, fans are curious about his real name, net worth, and luxurious lifestyle.
Rapper Badshah gets married for the second time
What is Badshah's real name?
Everyone in the music industry knows him as rapper Badshah. But that's not his real name. His actual name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. He changed his name to enter the music field.
How much is Badshah's net worth
Badshah's fee
About Badshah's property
Badshah is also a businessman
Badshah's new bride
The 40-year-old rapper Badshah has married 32-year-old actress Isha Rikhi. The couple has not yet made their wedding official. Before Isha, he married Jasmine Masih in 2012. The couple got divorced in 2022.
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