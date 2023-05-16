Kapil Sharma's reaction to Sudha Murty saying why Salman Khan is apt for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' wins hearts

In a recent episode of the iconic and popular celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma reacts to renowned author Sudha Murty opening up on why global superstar Salman Khan is the perfect choice for Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty graced the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During her interaction with the comedian, the writer applauded Salman Khan and explained why he was the only Bollywood actor fit for the role in the 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

"The innocence of a child, only Salman Khan can bring it on the screen. He's fit to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan," Sudha Murty said as she left Kapil wholly impressed. In the video surfacing on social media, Kapil screams 'wow' following Sudha Murty's answer.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics magnate flaunts voluptuous body in colorful risque attires

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. In the film, Khan finds a lost speech-impaired girl and soon discovers she belongs to Pakistan. He then takes upon all challenges to reunite the girl with her mother. Meanwhile, Salman Khan announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2021. He also revealed that K V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the movie's script. The film has reportedly been titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

In March this year, it was reported that Pooja Hegde had been roped in as the lead female for the sequel. "Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in 'Pavan Putra Bhaijaan'. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo's shoes," a source cited by a leading entertainment portal has said. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation of this.

Next, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3. This action-thriller-entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars as Tiger and Zoya. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Bollywood diva flaunts hourglass figure in bold red criss-cross pattern gown