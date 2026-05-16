Kanye West’s much-awaited Delhi concert has been officially cancelled by WhiteFox India. The May 23 show was called off after security advisories amid a high-alert situation in Delhi. Fans who booked tickets, flights, and hotels are disappointed. Organisers have promised full refunds, with no reschedule announced yet.

Concert cancelled after official confirmation

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

WhiteFox India has officially called off Kanye West’s much-awaited Delhi concert “Ye Live in India”, which was scheduled for May 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty, following an earlier postponement from March to May. What was expected to be Kanye’s first-ever performance in India has now been cancelled, ending massive anticipation among fans.

ALSO READ: Teyana Taylor won't 'abandon' Kanye West despite his controversies

Security concerns force last-minute decision, fans left disappointed

Organisers stated that the cancellation was triggered by security advisories issued by authorities amid a high-alert situation in Delhi. Law enforcement agencies reportedly raised concerns over safety and crowd control for such a large international event, leading to withdrawal of permissions. The sudden development has left fans disappointed, many of whom had already booked flights, hotels, and tickets for the show.

ALSO READ: YEEZY Store by Kanye West Reopens With Big Price Cuts; Full Story Explained

Refunds assured, no clarity on future plans yet

WhiteFox India has assured that all ticket holders will receive full refunds through their original payment methods, although the exact timeline has not been specified. At present, there is no confirmation of a rescheduled date or alternative venue. The incident once again highlights how large-scale concerts in India remain vulnerable to last-minute security and administrative decisions.