Teyana Taylor on Kanye West Friendship

Teyana Taylor recently opened up about whether she has remained friends with Kanye West, despite all his controversies in recent years, including the antisemitic remarks and his 2020 presidential run. According to Variety, Taylor, in an interview with a leading magazine, was asked if she is still in touch with Kanye West, who has faced backlash in recent years over his public remarks and actions. While making it clear that she does not support everything he says or does, Taylor said she is not someone who cuts people off easily.

'I'm not going to abandon him'

Talking about how she sees her bond with West, Taylor explained that she does not feel the need to "agree with everything" to remain connected. "I don't have to agree with everything that he does or says, but I'm not going to, like, abandon him and be like...," she told the publication, as per Variety. She went on to compare the situation to family ties, saying disagreements do not always lead to separation.

While speaking about her "brothers" and personal boundaries, Taylor added that she chooses not to get involved in every issue. "My brothers do s**t that I don't agree with... I don't get into none of that," Taylor added.

Past Collaborations and Recent Success

Teyana Taylor and Kanye West have worked closely in the past. According to Variety, the actress appeared in West's 2016 music video Fade, where her dance performance gained wide attention. She also collaborated with him earlier on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taylor has been doing quite well in recent years. The actress earned praise for her role in the 2023 film A Thousand and One. Just this month, she won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another, marking a major moment in her acting journey. (ANI)