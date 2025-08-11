Kanye West’s YEEZY store has made a surprise comeback, this time with drastically reduced prices on its signature products. From $20 slides to minimalist essentials, here’s the full story behind the relaunch.

Kanye West, now Ye, has seen his controversial YEEZY online store reopened with prices massively slashed amid scrutiny and backlash.

What Sparked the Shutdown?

Earlier in the year, the YEEZY website was taken down by Shopify for violating platform rules. The site offered a T-shirt featuring the swastika iconography, among other products deemed contentious, drawing the ire of Shopify, who accused the label of being engaged in "unfair commerce practices." Such actions of Ye, followed by his highly controversial statements on X (Twitter), brought forth condemnation and the intervention of the platform.

YEEZY Store by Kanye West Reopens

The YEEZY website was back in operation as of 9 August 2025, albeit heavily abridged from before. The collection is now composed of minimal essentials, like slides, tube tops, leggings, socks, and sunglasses, with prices ranging anywhere from $20 to $100. E.g., slides retail for an astonishing $20, contra the high prices they used to go for.

Strategic Reset Amid Fallout

The intent appears to be a conscious strategy pivot. On the back of all the backlash–drop from agencies like CAA and major brand partnerships–Ye seems to want to come back in a low-key way with affordability and minimalistic approach. It may be seen as inventory clearance for the brand to rebuild in a flash-slash-cheaper way.

Fan reactions summarize this shift:

"Crazy prices, Ye really wants to clear inventory."

What This Means for the Brand

Rebuilding Reputation: Kanye West aims to redefine public perceptions with the more approachable price points, lending himself to shifting the focus from controversy toward commerce.

Inventory Strategy: The steep reductions in pricing are intended to indicate efforts at inventory clearance by jettisoning previously high-value stocks to make room for others.

Cautious Comeback: A return toned-down and presenting essentials rather than goods of high fashion could highlight an appearance on stage with circumspection from the limelight.

The reopening of YEEZY Store, with a rather scaled lineup and deep price cuts, signifies a strategic turnaround for Kanye West's clothing brand. Walking away from provocative high fashion, Ye has decided to go with simplicity and affordability for the possible channeling for a more cautious, more consumer-friendly future.