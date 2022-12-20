Are Rohit Saraf and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi about to share screen space?

Rohit Saraf is all over the internet for his latest delivery in Mismatched Season 2 as Rishi & Shatak in Vikram Vedha, sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan as actors. After such promising and exceptionally nuanced performances, the actor recently dropped an exciting post for his fans.

Mismatched fame national crush Rohit Saraf & Never Have I ever fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in one frame? This one is a collaboration we never knew we wanted. Rohit Saraf has recently made a stir on social media with his latest post.

Now we can't just wait for more exciting details to be revealed, about this dreamy and first-time-ever collaboration between the national heartthrob star and globally prominent Indian American star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, best loved by global fans as Devi from iconic and hit Netflix series, 'Never Have I Ever'.

The Sky Is Pink and Mismatched 2, fame Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf took to his official Instagram handle. He captioned his social media post and piqued the curiosity of die-hard Rohit Saraf fans. His adorable caption read, "Ain’t nobody like my Devi girl. Can’t wait to show the world what’s been developing." The post shows a glimpse from Never Have I Ever series with Rohit in it. Obviously, this has made the global fandom of the series totally stoked and excited.

Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli together. Rishi has evolved into every girls ideal choice of a partner. On the other hand, Maitreyi is a whole bundle of a nerdy, seductive, and cute girl who is every guys fantasy come true. We are prepared to break our hearts when these two incredibly perfect people share the screen. We eagerly look forward to learning more about this intriguing idea. Fans have already expressed their enthusiasm, and numerous rumors about this prospective duo have begun.

His upcoming film includes Ishq Vishq Rebound. For those unaware, Ishq Vishq Rebound is the reboot and sequel version of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer original 2003 hit rom-com, Ishq Vishq. The film will also launch Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina Roshan and model Jibraan Khan into Bollywood films.