Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Rohit Saraf and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi about to share screen space?

    Rohit Saraf is all over the internet for his latest delivery in Mismatched Season 2 as Rishi & Shatak in Vikram Vedha, sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan as actors. After such promising and exceptionally nuanced performances, the actor recently dropped an exciting post for his fans.

    Are Rohit Saraf & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, aka Devi, about to share screen space? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    Mismatched fame national crush Rohit Saraf & Never Have I ever fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in one frame? This one is a collaboration we never knew we wanted. Rohit Saraf has recently made a stir on social media with his latest post. 

    Now we can't just wait for more exciting details to be revealed, about this dreamy and first-time-ever collaboration between the national heartthrob star and globally prominent Indian American star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, best loved by global fans as Devi from iconic and hit Netflix series, 'Never Have I Ever'. 

    ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan and KJo wish Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan a Happy Birthday with a cute video and picture

    The Sky Is Pink and Mismatched 2, fame Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf took to his official Instagram handle. He captioned his social media post and piqued the curiosity of die-hard Rohit Saraf fans. His adorable caption read, "Ain’t nobody like my Devi girl. Can’t wait to show the world what’s been developing." The post shows a glimpse from Never Have I Ever series with Rohit in it. Obviously, this has made the global fandom of the series totally stoked and excited.

    Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli together. Rishi has evolved into every girls ideal choice of a partner. On the other hand, Maitreyi is a whole bundle of a nerdy, seductive, and cute girl who is every guys fantasy come true. We are prepared to break our hearts when these two incredibly perfect people share the screen. We eagerly look forward to learning more about this intriguing idea. Fans have already expressed their enthusiasm, and numerous rumors about this prospective duo have begun.

    ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel

    His upcoming film includes Ishq Vishq Rebound. For those unaware, Ishq Vishq Rebound is the reboot and sequel version of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer original 2003 hit rom-com, Ishq Vishq. The film will also launch Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina Roshan and model Jibraan Khan into Bollywood films.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bholaa Ajay Devgn shares his intense first look; film is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi RBA

    Bholaa: Ajay Devgn shares his intense first look; film is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi

    Amber Heard Johnny Depp Case: A Glance at four key points from her statement vma

    Amber Heard Johnny Depp Case: A Glance at four key points from her statement

    Soha Ali Khan and KJo wish Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan a Happy Birthday with a cute video and picture vma

    Soha Ali Khan and KJo wish Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan a Happy Birthday with a cute video and picture

    All is not well with Urfi Javed aka Uorfi; actress is diagnosed with Laryngitis- read more RBA

    All is not well with Urfi Javed aka Uorfi; actress is diagnosed with Laryngitis- read more

    Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel vma

    Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel

    Recent Stories

    Bholaa Ajay Devgn shares his intense first look; film is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi RBA

    Bholaa: Ajay Devgn shares his intense first look; film is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi

    Good news would come soon says Rahul Gandhi hints at reconciliation between Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot gcw

    'Good news would come soon,' says Rahul Gandhi after meeting Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out; KL Rahul to continue leading-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out; KL Rahul to continue leading

    Delhi LG Saxena has no such authority: AAP on direction to 'pay Rs 97 crore for political ads' - adt

    Delhi LG Saxena has no such authority: AAP on direction to 'pay Rs 97 crore for political ads'

    Amber Heard Johnny Depp Case: A Glance at four key points from her statement vma

    Amber Heard Johnny Depp Case: A Glance at four key points from her statement

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon