Heartbreaking MP hospital video: Boy forced to hold glucose drip for sick father (WATCH)

A heartbreaking video from a Madhya Pradesh hospital has sparked outrage, showing a young boy forced to hold a glucose bottle for his ailing father due to the absence of an IV stand.

Divya Danu
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

A video from Tikamgarh District Hospital has raised serious concerns about patient care standards. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows a young boy holding a glucose bottle for his father due to the unavailability of an IV stand.

On April 8, Pappu Ahirwar, a resident of Sundarpur village, was admitted to the hospital with severe kidney pain. His son accompanied him during the visit. Upon arrival, they discovered that the hospital lacked an IV stand, leading staff to hand the glucose bottle to the boy to hold for his father.

The video captures the child standing beside his father, holding the bottle, highlighting the distressing situation.

Hospital officials acknowledged the incident, stating that a ward boy had been sent to retrieve an IV stand at the time. According to media reports, Civil Surgeon Dr. Amit Shukla has ordered an inquiry to investigate the matter and determine accountability.

The video has elicited strong reactions from the public, with many expressing outrage over the hospital's lack of basic medical equipment and the apparent negligence. Social media users have called for immediate action to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

This incident underscores the need for improved infrastructure and patient care protocols in government hospitals. As the inquiry progresses, authorities are expected to implement measures to ensure that such situations do not recur, and that patients receive the care and dignity they deserve.

