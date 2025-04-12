Don't write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback

Read Full Gallery

MS Dhoni’s return as CSK captain in IPL 2025 began with a disappointing loss at Chepauk, but all hope is not lost. Here's why we believe Dhoni can still lead a stunning CSK comeback this season — with experience, calm leadership, and tactical brilliance on his side.

Dhoni's comeback marred by historic collapse at Chepauk

MS Dhoni’s much-anticipated return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in IPL 2025 wasn’t the fairy-tale homecoming fans had hoped for. In front of a packed Chepauk crowd, CSK slumped to a shocking 103/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — their lowest-ever IPL score at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The collapse was orchestrated by KKR’s spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, who exposed CSK’s struggles on a pitch that’s traditionally been their fortress. With six wickets falling to spin — the most CSK have ever lost in a single IPL innings — questions were inevitably raised: Is this the beginning of the end? Or just a blip on the radar for the Dhoni-led side? We believe it’s the latter. Here’s why Dhoni can still lead a stunning CSK comeback in IPL 2025:

1. The Dhoni Factor: Calm Amid Chaos

MS Dhoni is not just a cricketer; he’s a phenomenon. Time and again, he’s shown the ability to absorb pressure, regroup his troops, and script turnarounds. The 2018 IPL title win — after a two-year suspension and widespread skepticism — stands testament to his leadership prowess. One poor game won’t rattle a man who’s made a career out of staying unfazed in the face of adversity. Also read: Hussey believes Dhoni can revive CSK after team's 5th consecutive defeat

2. CSK’s Track Record of Bouncing Back

Chennai have never been strangers to setbacks. Be it slow starts or injury setbacks, the franchise has always found ways to bounce back stronger. Remember their title-winning run in IPL 2021 after finishing 7th the season before? With experienced heads like Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali still in the mix, CSK has the depth to course-correct quickly — especially with Dhoni steering the ship.

3. Home Advantage Still Holds

Despite the blip against KKR, Chepauk remains a CSK stronghold. The pitch might have backfired this time, but historically, it’s been the cornerstone of their dominance. With a few tweaks to the batting order and gameplan, CSK can still turn the spin-friendly surface to their advantage — just as they’ve done for over a decade.

4. The Young Guns Are Watching — And Learning

Dhoni’s impact goes beyond matchday decisions. His influence on the next generation — players like Anshul Kambhoj, Gurpajneet Singh and Shreyas Gopal — is immeasurable. A few setbacks early in the season can become invaluable lessons under his mentorship, potentially shaping CSK’s second-half surge.

5. Tactical Genius in the Dugout

Few captains understand matchups, conditions, and game scenarios like Dhoni. From managing bowlers with pinpoint precision to promoting unlikely heroes up the order, his on-field calls often leave fans and experts stunned — and more often than not, they work. Expect CSK to recalibrate quickly under his watchful eye. Also read: Dhoni rues not having enough runs on the board after CSK's loss to KKR

The Road Ahead

The 103/9 against KKR may sting, especially given its historical significance — now CSK’s lowest-ever score at Chepauk, and the second-lowest total by any team at the venue. But writing off Dhoni and CSK this early in the tournament would be premature. After all, how many times have we seen this movie before? A slow start, doubts creeping in, and then — a Dhoni-led comeback that silences critics and reignites hope. If there’s one thing fans and pundits should know by now, it’s this: Never count out MS Dhoni.

