    Arjun Kapoor starrer KUTTEY trailer gives glimpses of a dark satirical comedy

    After a lot of anticipation and excitement amongst die-hard Bollywood fans and film connoisseurs, the makers and cast have officially unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated dark comedy satire film, Kuttey. The trailer has not given anything away which has only sparked more curiosity among fans to watch the film in the theatres. 

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    “Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!” Arjun Kapoor says sarcastically in the Kuttey trailer. And that sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride with this thrilling, gritty trailer. The trailer has hints of dark humour and black satirical comedy. The seven grey-shaded characters appear to reflect what they will portray in the movie and yet, perhaps not.

    The trailer was launched today at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The trailer launch had a starry presence of debutant bollywood director Aasmaan Bhardwaj with his father, Vishal Bhardwaj. The much-awaited film, Kuttey, star cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj along with the producers Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj.

    We know that the audiences and fans majorly did not love the films in 2022. They complained about being bored to see redundancy and zero acting in Bollywood films. These netizens and audiences will feel piqued and curious enough for Kuttey. They would want to witness their favorite actors doing something unique and unexpected from what they have done earlier. The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it released back in 2009. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie to intrigue the audiences.

    The darkly fascinating world of this intriguing, exciting bunch of anti-heroes has literally created an all-time excitement and intrigue amongst fans and netizens. Kuttey, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar banner, T-Series. Kuttey's music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

    Kuttey will release in theatres on January 13, 2023. We cannot wait more to watch this madness and fun unfold on big celluloid screens. The official synopsis of the film Kuttey reads, "A van carrying crores of cash. One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. Unaware of each other, three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt. Unfortunately, all of them have the same plan. Bullets. Blood. Betrayal. It’s every man for himself. All the dogs after one bone. Will these dogs bite the bone, or will they lose to greed?."

    Much awaited trailer for Kuttey is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
