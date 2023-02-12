Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut takes jibes at Tanmay Bhat for promoting 'child porn' - READ

    After coming back on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. This time, Kangana swiftly took potshots at ace Youtuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat. She accused him of promoting 'child porn' in her long series of tweets on Twitter.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is becoming the controversy's favorite child again. The bollywood actress is always making her way to headlines for targeting A-lister Bollywood stars in her tweets. After slamming Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and post indulging in a heated war of words with style icon Uorfi Javed, The actress has bashed yet another prominent A-lister comedian star and Youtuber. Yes, you heard it right.

    Kangana Ranaut has mocked and taken potshots at iconic comedian star and Youtuber Tanmay Bhat. Taking to her Twitter handle three hours back, Kangana Ranaut replying to a tweet by a cyber safety expert wrote this.

    She slammed Tanmay Bhat for promoting child pornography in his old tweets, that also got pointed out by the cyber safety expert in her tweet. Kangana said, "Problem with most right-wing ideologists is that they perceive leftists' choices as their mistakes. Please understand Tanmay got chosen as a brand match for precisely what you are objecting for. Child porn is a huge industry. What these democrats, doing in USA leftists all across (cont)..."

    In continuation to her previous tweet, Kangana elaborated on the same and added, "Entire world leftists will reflect that. Most brands have made it evident what they stand for. The latest Balenciaga child porn campaign and shocking rise in child mastectomy in the USA is every right winger hell. The question is not what they are doing. But the real question here is, what are we doing?."

    Finally, adding this information in her elongated tweet again in continuation, Kangana shared, "Child porn was one of the primary reasons why @elonmusk took over twitter. It is how right wingers need to make things happen even at the cost of their own personal/financial good/profit. We do need strategies /actions. If the system does not support it, we need to make it happen individually."

