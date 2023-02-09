Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in new avatar with smooth dance moves

After much anticipation, the much-awaited song Character Dheela 2.0, a recreated version of the Salman Khan iconic song from Ready (2011), starring Kartik Aaryan from Shehzada, is out now.

Kartik Aaryan, the new age gen Z superstar, will release his ambitious project Shehzada this February. The movie, helmed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, is an official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Shehzada marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and the bollywood star Kriti Sanon after the massive success of Luka Chuppi. Interestingly, the young actor is now setting social media on fire with his outstanding recreation of the Character Dheela from Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Ready (2011).

ALSO READ: Shehzada trailer: Netizens unimpressed by Kartik Aaryan; say no one can match Allu Arjun swag level

Recently, Kartik Aaryan dropped the highly intriguing teaser of the Character Deela 2.0 song from Shehzada, which is a recreation of the Salman Khan starrer popular number from the 2011 released blockbuster film Ready. After creating a lot of curiosity among fans, the much-awaited new recreated version, Character Dheela 2.0, starring Kartik Aaryan from the highly-awaited film Shehzada, is out now.

The song starts with a smashing entry by Kartik Aaryan. Then we see the gen Z superstar dancing flawlessly to the new version, which has a lot of foot-tapping vibes and feels. The first stanza lyrics read, 'Jhuth muth ka pyaar sab ke sar pe sawar hai. Romeo ke pote, Juliet ke rishtedar hai. Sabhi ko baant te aise, ke ye prasad ho jaise, Ishaq ke naam pe sabne rachayi raas leela hai, mein karu toh saala character dheela hai.' The entire song has cool and brilliant dance moves done with finesse and perfection by Kartik Aaryan. The visuals seen in Character Dheela 2.0 are fantastic and set a funky partying vibe.

Character Dheela 2.0, the song is out now. You can also watch it here.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 17, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit film Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo that starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why