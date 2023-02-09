Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in new avatar with smooth dance moves

    After much anticipation, the much-awaited song Character Dheela 2.0, a recreated version of the Salman Khan iconic song from Ready (2011), starring Kartik Aaryan from Shehzada, is out now.

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in a new avatar with smooth dance moves vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan, the new age gen Z superstar, will release his ambitious project Shehzada this February. The movie, helmed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, is an official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

    Shehzada marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and the bollywood star Kriti Sanon after the massive success of Luka Chuppi. Interestingly, the young actor is now setting social media on fire with his outstanding recreation of the Character Dheela from Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Ready (2011).

    ALSO READ: Shehzada trailer: Netizens unimpressed by Kartik Aaryan; say no one can match Allu Arjun swag level

    Recently, Kartik Aaryan dropped the highly intriguing teaser of the Character Deela 2.0 song from Shehzada, which is a recreation of the Salman Khan starrer popular number from the 2011 released blockbuster film Ready. After creating a lot of curiosity among fans, the much-awaited new recreated version, Character Dheela 2.0, starring Kartik Aaryan from the highly-awaited film Shehzada, is out now.

    The song starts with a smashing entry by Kartik Aaryan. Then we see the gen Z superstar dancing flawlessly to the new version, which has a lot of foot-tapping vibes and feels. The first stanza lyrics read, 'Jhuth muth ka pyaar sab ke sar pe sawar hai. Romeo ke pote, Juliet ke rishtedar hai. Sabhi ko baant te aise, ke ye prasad ho jaise, Ishaq ke naam pe sabne rachayi raas leela hai, mein karu toh saala character dheela hai.' The entire song has cool and brilliant dance moves done with finesse and perfection by Kartik Aaryan. The visuals seen in Character Dheela 2.0 are fantastic and set a funky partying vibe.

    Character Dheela 2.0, the song is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Music by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February 17, 2023. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit film Alla Vaikunthapurammuloo that starred globally loved pan-Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlals cult film Spadikam 4K re-releases; fans have a surprise in the new version- read RBA

    Mohanlal's cult film Spadikam 4K re-releases; fans have a surprise in the new version- read

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode vma

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode

    Pathaan at Rs 877 crore gross worldwide; TMC MP Derek O'Brien goes gaga over Shah Rukh, here's what he said RBA

    Pathaan at Rs 877 crore gross worldwide; TMC MP Derek O'Brien goes gaga over Shah Rukh, here's what he said

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar vma

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan RBA

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart snt

    Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

    Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL mothers, jobs for every home - adt

    Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL moms, jobs for every home

    Why not use Nehru surname PM Modi takes dig at Gandhis in Parliament gcw

    'Why not use Nehru surname...' PM Modi takes dig at Gandhis in Parliament

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Rohit Sharma 15th Test 50 allows India to trail by 100 at stumps on Day 1 against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's 15th Test 50 allows India to trail by 100 at stumps on Day 1

    football Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona PSG star brother Matias Messi gives scathing response snt

    Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? PSG star's brother gives scathing response

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon