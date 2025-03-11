Unique Baby Names for March 2025: New Names List

Lifestyle
Avyakta means as clear as glass, Lord Krishna, or a pure mind. Avyakta is one of the many names of Lord Krishna.
A person who has all the qualities or has all kinds of good qualities is called Kiyansh. If you want good qualities in your child, you can name him Kiyansh.
This name means chosen by God and destroyer of enemies. Lord Vishnu is also known as Rihan.
God's gift is called Nirved. If you consider your child a blessing from God, you can name him Nirved.
This name means one who is a part of God, a part of divine light, a part of God himself, spiritual power, holy and sacred.
This name means intelligent, talented, great, wise, and noble. To see all these qualities in your son, you can name him Aryash.
The most beautiful thing to look at is called Shrihan. Lord Vishnu is also called Shrihan.
