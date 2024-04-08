Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she had purchased a new luxury car, a white Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS. In a viral video, she was seen driving around the city.

A new video has revealed that Kangana Ranaut purchased a new car mere weeks after entering politics. The actress running for the BJP in Mandi was sighted in Mumbai on Sunday night. The Queen diva looked to be taking a little break from rallying to finish off her responsibilities in Mumbai.

A paparazzi spotted Kangana in high spirits on Sunday night while driving her expensive automobile. Kangana rolled out of a downtown building in her new automobile, as shown in an Instagram video.

The footage shows Kangana sitting in a white Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS. The actress looked to be dressed in white for her night out. The actress grinned and waved to admirers and paparazzi. Fans on the streets were in awe of her new automobile.

Kangana joined the BJP last month. She was declared the BJP candidate for Mandi. Kangana spoke to the Hindustan Times about her plan to enter politics, saying, "I had been thinking about it for a few years. People had given me so much success; now it was time to fight for their well-being. After addressing wage inequality and women's empowerment concerns, it is time to fight a larger war for the people. I needed a broader platform for this, so joining the BJP was a logical fit." She has been actively campaigning since becoming a political candidate.

On the film front, Kangana will make her directorial debut this year with Emergency. She also plays the film's primary character, Indira Gandhi. The film will be released in June of this year and clash with Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion.