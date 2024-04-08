Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi

    Kangana Ranaut revealed that she had purchased a new luxury car, a white Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS. In a viral video, she was seen driving around the city.

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach GLS'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    A new video has revealed that Kangana Ranaut purchased a new car mere weeks after entering politics. The actress running for the BJP in Mandi was sighted in Mumbai on Sunday night. The Queen diva looked to be taking a little break from rallying to finish off her responsibilities in Mumbai.

    A paparazzi spotted Kangana in high spirits on Sunday night while driving her expensive automobile. Kangana rolled out of a downtown building in her new automobile, as shown in an Instagram video.

    The footage shows Kangana sitting in a white Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS. The actress looked to be dressed in white for her night out. The actress grinned and waved to admirers and paparazzi. Fans on the streets were in awe of her new automobile. 

    Also Read: Did Urvashi undertake a 46 km barefoot pilgrimage for Rishabh Pant?

    Kangana joined the BJP last month. She was declared the BJP candidate for Mandi. Kangana spoke to the Hindustan Times about her plan to enter politics, saying, "I had been thinking about it for a few years. People had given me so much success; now it was time to fight for their well-being. After addressing wage inequality and women's empowerment concerns, it is time to fight a larger war for the people. I needed a broader platform for this, so joining the BJP was a logical fit." She has been actively campaigning since becoming a political candidate.

    Also Read: Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor

    On the film front, Kangana will make her directorial debut this year with Emergency. She also plays the film's primary character, Indira Gandhi. The film will be released in June of this year and clash with Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor gets angry after huge crowd runs behind his new Rs 8 Crore Bentley; watch this shocking video RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor gets angry after huge crowd runs behind his new Rs 8 Crore Bentley; watch this shocking video

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor RKK

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor

    Noida Police files 1,200 page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav and 7 others in snake venom case RKK

    Noida Police files 1,200 page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav and 7 others in snake venom case

    Akshay Kumar calls Nora Fatehi 'Gujarati, particular about money', here's how she responded RKK

    Akshay Kumar calls Nora Fatehi 'Gujarati, particular about money', here's how she responded

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film RKK

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chikkamagaluru officials offer voters free transport amid threat from wild animals vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chikkamagaluru officials offer voters free transport amid threat from wild animals

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Know all about new wild card entries rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Know all about new wild card entries

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh complaints of MCC violation received through cVIGIL app in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's cVIGIL app receives over 1 lakh poll code violation complaints in Kerala

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry

    Petrol diesel price in India on April 8: Here's how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price in India: Here's how much it costs in your city

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon