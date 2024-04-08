Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor

    As Allu Arjun celebrates his 42nd birthday today, let us have a look at some notable movies that were rejected by him.

    Allu Arjun turns 42: 'Arjun Reddy' to 'Kick', 6 films rejected by the actor RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    Allu Arjun is known for his impeccable dance moves and versatile acting skills in the Telugu film industry. However, not many people know that the actor has rejected several movies in his career. As the 'Pushpa' actor celebrates his 42nd birthday today, let us have a look at some notable movies that Allu Arjun rejected.

    'Jayam'

    Directed by Teja, the movie was a huge success and helped Nithiin establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry.

    'Bhadra'

    Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie was a commercial success and helped Ravi Teja cement his position as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun was initially approached for the role, but he declined the offer.

    '100% Love'

    Directed by Sukumar, the movie was a critical and commercial success and helped Naga Chaitanya establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun was offered the lead role, but he declined the offer. The reason behind his decision is not known.

    'Pandaga Chesko'

    Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie was a commercial success and helped Ram Pothineni establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun was initially approached for the lead role, but he declined the offer

    'Arjun Reddy'

    Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie was a critical and commercial success and helped Vijay Deverakonda establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun was approached for the lead role, but he declined the offer. The reason behind his decision is not known

    'Gang Leader'

    Directed by Vikram Kumar, the movie was a moderate success and helped Nani establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun was offered the lead role, but he declined the offer.

    'Bommarillu'

    Allu Arjun was the first choice for the lead role in 'Bommarillu'. However, he turned down the offer due to some creative differences with the director. The role eventually went to Siddharth, who was relatively new to the Telugu film industry at that time.

    'Kick' 

    Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie was a commercial success and helped Ravi Teja establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun was initially approached for the lead role, but he declined the offer.

    'Dhruva'

    Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie was a moderate success and helped Ram Charan establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun was initially approached for the lead role, but he declined the offer.

    'Sarrainodu'

    Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie was a commercial success and helped Allu Arjun establish himself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. However, the actor rejected the movie initially due to some creative differences with the director. The role eventually went to Allu Arjun himself.

