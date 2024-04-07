Did Urvashi undertake a 46 km barefoot pilgrimage for Rishabh Pant?

Entertainment
Rishabh Pant met with a deadly incident in 2022 when his car crashed on the Delhi-Haridwar road.
He received injuries and had to go through therapy and while fans prayed for his recovery, actress Urvashi Rautela was amongst them.
Now it is been reported that the 'Great Grand Masti' actress underwent a spiritual journey to pray for Rishabh Pant's recovery and his comeback to cricket.
It is believed that she went barefoot for 46 kilometers in the searing summer heat to offer special prayers for his successful recovery.
She made a pilgrimage to Tara Baba Kutiya which is located in Sirsa which is a devotional compound built in honor of Tara Baba.
The enormous statue of Lord Shiva serves as a marker and it appears that Urvashi, a deeply spiritual person, did this to ask blessings for Rishabh Pant's spectacular comeback.