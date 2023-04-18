Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her 'best friend’ before legal battle with Hrithik Roshan

On social media, Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback video of her encounter with Aamir Khan. She reflected on their friendship, saying they shared a sweet bond before the legal case erupted with Hrithik Roshan.

Actress and director Kangana Ranaut has established a reputation in the field with sheer effort and perseverance. She has let her art speak for itself, although she frequently uses social media to criticise Bollywood for mistreating her. She has openly discussed facts of her life, including not providing her work and singling her out after she spoke out about her supposed relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

She recently shared a conversation with Aamir Khan from his television show Satyamev Jayate on her Instagram stories. She had appeared on the front with Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra, two actresses, where they discussed how she had deliberately decided against acting in Bollywood item songs after witnessing her friend's little daughter dancing to one of the songs. The actress shared the video, posted by one of her fan pages, on Tuesday, mentioning how Khan used to be her best friend.

She went on to wonder “jaane kahan gaye woh din.” A leading media house said she wrote, “One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry.”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will star in Emergency, her debut film as a single director. She will portray the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The emergency period in India during the middle of the 1970s, which the then-prime minister declared, is the subject of this historical political play. Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, and Manikarnika Returns: The Tale Of Didda are the projects she has in her pipeline.

