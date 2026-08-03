Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans for their wishes on his 'second birthday,' August 2, the anniversary of his recovery from the 1982 'Coolie' accident. He shared a grateful blog post before starting the shoot for the new season of KBC.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans on Sunday, August 2, a date he considers his 'second birthday' following his miraculous recovery from the life-threatening accident he suffered during the shooting of 'Coolie' in 1982. Hours after completing his customary Sunday Darshan outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, the actor shared an emotional note on his official blog, thanking well-wishers for their prayers, messages and unwavering affection while also announcing that he was preparing for the first day of recording for the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC).

A Heartfelt Note to Fans

In his latest blog entry, Bachchan acknowledged that the overwhelming volume of love he receives makes it impossible to respond to everyone personally. "I must most humbly accept the most gracious and kind words expressed on the phone and through gestures at the GOJ... It shall be very difficult to reply to each one personally, so I put it here for all... Your kindness has no bounds, and the affection that follows is simply insurmountable!" he wrote.

Reflecting on the significance of August 2, the actor thanked those who remembered the milestone and offered prayers for his well-being. "Very few people know about it, but I sincerely thank everyone who took the time to write and send me their good wishes. It is because of your prayers that I am able to be here today, expressing my gratitude to all of you through this medium. Time is immensely powerful. And this moment today has been made possible because of your prayers," he wrote. Bachchan also reflected on the passage of time, adding, "there are times when time plays time and the time passesby in a timely manner .. timing it inn such grace that next time the time is amenable .."

Beginning Work on KBC

Turning to his professional commitments, the veteran actor revealed that he was set to begin work on the next season of the popular television quiz show. "It is now time for the first day of recording for tomorrow's KBC. So, I am off to face yet another challenge, carrying with me your blessings and affection," he wrote. https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan

The blog was published after Bachchan's regular Sunday interaction with fans gathered outside Jalsa, a tradition he continues through his weekly "GOJ" (Gate of Jalsa) appearances. He frequently uses his official blog as a journal to share personal reflections, professional updates and messages of gratitude.

The 'Coolie' Accident Anniversary

August 2 holds deep personal significance for Bachchan as it commemorates his survival after the near-fatal accident during the filming of 'Coolie' on July 26, 1982. The actor underwent critical surgeries at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and has often credited the prayers and support of millions of well-wishers for his recovery.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. (ANI)