Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy

Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress, has addressed the subject of internet harassment, highlighting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's legal action against perpetrators of deepfake porn films, seeking roughly Rs 90 lakh in damages. The Simran star's answer highlights the pervasive nature of discrimination and harassment experienced by women, regardless of their achievements or status.

On her Instagram story, the Queen actress posted a news piece on Meloni's legal case. She offered sympathy, emphasising that no woman is immune to the plague of online abuse and harassment. "No woman can escape sexism, bullying and harassment, and we think being successful is going to make us feel safe and respected. Shame," she wrote.

Meloni has sued for damages over a series of deepfake pornographic movies that purportedly circulated in 2020. The Prime Minister is scheduled to testify in court in Sassari, Italy, on July 2. His legal action is part of continuous efforts to resist cyber abuse. Authorities are looking into a 40-year-old man and his 73-year-old father, who are accused of creating the unauthorised footage. According to sources, the two digitally changed Meloni's visage with that of an adult film actor in the edited tape.

Shifting the emphasis to Kangana's professional pursuits, her latest film, Tejas, will hit theatres in October 2023, marking another milestone in her remarkable career. However, her future project, Emergency, demonstrates her artistic vision and passion. Notably, the 36-year-old takes on the role of director and leads the cast, playing the enigmatic former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Emergency, scheduled for release in 2024, aims to enthral spectators with its sophisticated depiction of a pivotal moment in Indian political history.

Kangana's next film is a biopic of Noti Binodini, which will follow Emergency. The diva is known for being outspoken on social media, and her Instagram story this time displays her support for the Italian Prime Minister.