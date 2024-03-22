Oppenheimer on OTT: When and where to watch Christopher Nolan’s film

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer's OTT debut: Christopher Nolan's historical biopic starring Cillian Murphy opened in theatres in July. It is now accessible for free streaming in India.
     

    Oppenheimer OTT Release: Christopher Nolan's period biopic Oppenheimer proved to be a huge success. The film won seven Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards. The film was released theatrically in July of last year and is now available on OTT platforms.

    For individuals who want to enjoy the movie while sitting on their couch and watching it on an OTT platform. In India, the film is now available for free streaming.

    When and where should you watch Oppenheimer on OTT?
    Oppenheimer is now available on JioCinema. The film was launched on the OTT platform on March 21, 2024. JioCinema struck a contract with Peacock, an American OTT platform, where the film is now streaming in the United States. Oppenheimer will premiere on JioCinema in both Hindi and English.

    JioCinema is gearing up for an exciting season ahead, including the forthcoming Indian Premier League and the release of HBO's highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon Season 2.

    About Oppenheimer
    Oppenheimer received a fantastic reception. The picture generated $913 million, becoming Nolan's third highest-grossing film.

    The film is also the third-highest-grossing film of the year, trailing only Barbie and The Super Mario Bros Movie, and the most successful biopic ever, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody. Interestingly, IMAX made a staggering profit of more than $179 million worldwide following the debut of Oppenheimer.

    Oppenheimer and Oscar
    Christopher Nolan's epic picture dominated Oscar 2024 earlier this month. The movie bagged a total of seven awards including Best Director, Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Cinematography, Actor in a Supporting Role, Film Editing and Original Score.

    Christopher Nolan won Best Director, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor. Apart from Cillian Murphy, the movie also features J. Robert, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Lewis Strauss, Alden Ehrenreich.

