'Sadme main chale gaye...': Kangana questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday to question the silence of the Bollywood celebrities about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The film, which is based on the atrocities committed upon the Kashmiri Pandits in late 1980 that eventually saw their mass exodus from Kashmir in the early 1990s, has already set the cash registers at multiplexes jingling.

On Sunday morning, Kangana shared a long post stating her appreciation for the film that stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

Kangana, who has time and again claimed that hypocrisy persists in Bollywood, highlighted the pin-drop silence of the film industry with regard to 'The Kashmir Files' not just from the content point of view but from the business aspect was "exemplary".

"Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full. It's unbelievable!!!" she wrote.

'Bullydawood' -- the monicker that Kangana uses for Bollywood -- and their cronies are in shock, she said, adding that while people were watching the film but they were staying away.

Agnihotri's film had grossed over Rs 3.5 crore on opening day. On Saturday, the earnings increased substantially to Rs 8.5 crore. Later, Kangana tagged film trade analyst Taran Adarsh's post on Twitter about how well the film had performed at the box office.

She further wrote, 'No cheap publicity, no fake numbers, no mafia anti-national agendas... desh badlega to filmein bhi badlengi (films will change when the nation changes). Jai Hind!"

