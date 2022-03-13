Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sadme main chale gaye...': Kangana questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday to question the silence of the Bollywood celebrities about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. 

    Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 6:36 PM IST

    Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday to question the silence of the Bollywood celebrities about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The film, which is based on the atrocities committed upon the Kashmiri Pandits in late 1980 that eventually saw their mass exodus from Kashmir in the early 1990s, has already set the cash registers at multiplexes jingling.

    On Sunday morning, Kangana shared a long post stating her appreciation for the film that stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others. 

    Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Kangana, who has time and again claimed that hypocrisy persists in Bollywood, highlighted the pin-drop silence of the film industry with regard to 'The Kashmir Files' not just from the content point of view but from the business aspect was "exemplary". 

    "Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full. It's unbelievable!!!" she wrote.

    'Bullydawood' -- the monicker that Kangana uses for Bollywood -- and their cronies are in shock, she said, adding that while people were watching the film but they were staying away. 

    Agnihotri's film had grossed over Rs 3.5 crore on opening day. On Saturday, the earnings increased substantially to Rs 8.5 crore. Later, Kangana tagged film trade analyst Taran Adarsh's post on Twitter about how well the film had performed at the box office.

    She further wrote, 'No cheap publicity, no fake numbers, no mafia anti-national agendas... desh badlega to filmein bhi badlengi (films will change when the nation changes). Jai Hind!" 

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: These states will show the film tax-free

    Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in 3 states: What does that mean?

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Heavy demand leads to theatres opening early morning shows, says Vivek Agnihotri

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3 states make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free: What does that mean?

    'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in 3 states: What does that mean?

    Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshans Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023 drb

    Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with a doctorate posthumously ycb

    Mysuru University to honorary Puneeth Rajkumar with doctorate posthumously

    Malayalam actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats murder conspiracy case Kerala Crime Branch

    Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

    Fukrey 3 Pulkit Samrat begins shooting shares photos from the set drb

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat begins shooting; shares photos from the set

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record; sets Twitter on fire

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Pant breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record; sets Twitter on fire

    3 states make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free: What does that mean?

    'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in 3 states: What does that mean?

    The Kashmir Files: These states will show the film tax-free drb

    The Kashmir Files: These states will show the film tax-free

    Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshans Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023 drb

    Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023

    Phone-Tapping case: Mumbai Police records statement of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis - ADT

    Phone-Tapping case: Mumbai Police records statement of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon