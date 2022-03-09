Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has beaten big-ticket films such as Radhe Shyam, RRR, Bachchhan Paandey and KGF 2 in IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian movies and shows.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has already created a lot of buzz before its release. The film, slated to hit the theatres in a couple of days, on Friday, March 11, is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. Two days ahead of its release, the exodus drama has managed to grab a top spot at the IMDb rating.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The Kashmir Files has been ranked number one in IMDb's list of ‘most anticipated Indian movies and shows’. The film has scored 37.3 per cent views in the category.

    ALSO READ: 'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film beats big-ticket releases from South and Bollywood including Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and Yash’s KGF2.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The film’s special screening was recently held in the national capital, New Delhi. The makers were taken by a surprise with the response they received for The Kashmir Files. The makers received a standing ovation for the film.

    ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jalsa; things to watch this March

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has tried to show the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits through this much-anticipated film, starring ace actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Chinmay Mandlekar.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Recently, the director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri claimed that he received death threats for the film. He further claimed that it was these and many other threats that were “mentally challenging” for him, which caused him to deactivate his Twitter profile.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The Kashmir Files will be released on Friday, the same day when Prabhas's Radhe Shyam will have a Pan-India release.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive It is a lot of responsibility says Prabhas on being a Pan India star drb

    Exclusive: It is a lot of responsibility, says Prabhas on being a Pan-India star

    Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31 RCB

    Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31

    Exclusive Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer drb

    Exclusive: Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer

    Exclusive Radhe Shyam Prabhas reveals what to expect from his and Pooja Hegde film drb

    Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

    BTS K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper RCB

    BTS: K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury

    Radhe Shyam Prabhas slays in black while film promotions in Delhi drb

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas slays in black while film’s promotions in Delhi

    Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years RCB

    Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years

    Is Ranveer Singh Gucci set worth Rs 2 lakh See pics drb

    Is Ranveer Singh’s Gucci set worth Rs 2 lakh? See pics

    Was Rohit Sharma calling Ravichandran Ashwin all-time great a slip of the tongue? Rashid Latif wonders-ayh

    Was Rohit calling Ashwin 'all-time great' a slip of the tongue? Latif wonders

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon