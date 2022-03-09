The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has beaten big-ticket films such as Radhe Shyam, RRR, Bachchhan Paandey and KGF 2 in IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian movies and shows.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has already created a lot of buzz before its release. The film, slated to hit the theatres in a couple of days, on Friday, March 11, is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. Two days ahead of its release, the exodus drama has managed to grab a top spot at the IMDb rating.

The Kashmir Files has been ranked number one in IMDb's list of ‘most anticipated Indian movies and shows’. The film has scored 37.3 per cent views in the category. ALSO READ: 'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film beats big-ticket releases from South and Bollywood including Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and Yash’s KGF2.

The film’s special screening was recently held in the national capital, New Delhi. The makers were taken by a surprise with the response they received for The Kashmir Files. The makers received a standing ovation for the film. ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jalsa; things to watch this March

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has tried to show the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits through this much-anticipated film, starring ace actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Recently, the director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri claimed that he received death threats for the film. He further claimed that it was these and many other threats that were “mentally challenging” for him, which caused him to deactivate his Twitter profile.

