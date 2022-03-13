Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files: These states will show the film tax-free

    First Published Mar 13, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film, The Kashmir Files, has been receiving great reviews since its release on Friday. The film has also been made tax-free by a few state governments.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been enjoying the success of his recently released film ‘The Kashmir Diaries. The film opened to rave reviews on Friday, and on the third day of its release, the film’s shows and screens have been increased across the country.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Not just that, the Haryana government had announced the film to be shown tax-free in the state. Following the suit, now two more governments have made the tax-free. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led governments in Gujarat and neighbouring state Madhya Pradesh, have decided to run the film tax-free.

    ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files: Heavy demand leads to theatres opening early morning shows, says Vivek Agnihotri

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Earlier this day, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about how the number of screens and shows of The Kashmir Files have been increased. Retweeting the same post, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said that it was the ‘heavy demand’ that led to the decision of increasing the screens and shows.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Meanwhile, the makers of the film – director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, his actor wife Pallavi Joshi and the film’s producer Abhishek Agarwal had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The pictures of the meet were shared by Taran Adarsh as well as Agarwal on the microblogging site Twitter.

    ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The Kashmir Files, starring actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, among others, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

