BJP MP Kangana Ranaut defended her 'lomdi' (fox) jibe at Naseeruddin Shah, accusing the film industry of hypocrisy. She questioned their silence on Jharkhand issues while crying 'crocodile tears' for other protests and slammed their 'love for Pakistan'.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday defended her remarks calling veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah a "lomdi" (fox) over his comments on student protests, accusing the film industry of "hypocrisy" in its response to protests. Responding to questions about her remarks, Ranaut said the issue was not new and claimed that the film industry had maintained a similar attitude in the past.

"This isn't a new issue; the film industry has always held this attitude. You witnessed the attack on Parliament. I have many parliamentarian friends whose cars were climbed upon and whose windows were smashed. Everyone knows this; it is no secret," Ranaut said.

Kangana's 'Loyalty' Jibe at Shah

Earlier, Kangana had backed actor Piyush Mishra in his criticism of Shah, escalating the war of words that began after Shah's remarks about Bollywood celebrities' silence over student protests in Delhi. Ranaut shared a news report about Mishra's remarks on her Instagram Stories and took a direct swipe at Shah. Referring to Shah's earlier comparison of some celebrities to "a dog with a bone in its mouth that cannot bark", Ranaut wrote, "Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain. (The truth is, everyone is someone's dog; but I take pride in the fact that I guard--and fight for--the household (country) whose bread I eat. Nasir Saab, on the other hand, eats this country's bread but fights for the neighboring country)."

She further defended the comparison with a dog, writing, "PS In today's time it's a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness are so rare. I'd rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin."

Accusations of 'Hypocrisy' Over Protests

Ranaut, while speaking about the issue, also recalled protests outside her residence and said a large police force had to be deployed during the situation. "People even climbed up to the gate of my house; there were at least two and a half thousand people outside, and such a massive police force had to be deployed that we couldn't sleep at night. Yet, when that situation prevailed, they were shedding crocodile tears," she said.

She questioned why the same concern was not being shown over the situation involving students in Jharkhand. "But now, regarding the atrocities being committed against children in Jharkhand, are they not Gen Z? This hypocrisy within the film industry will not do," the BJP MP said.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor urged those in the film industry who had expressed concern over protests at Jantar Mantar to also speak about the situation in Jharkhand. "The people in the film industry who shed crocodile tears over the Jantar Mantar protests ought to shed those same tears for the children in Jharkhand now. Those children are facing a plight too," she said.

Questions Bollywood's 'Love Affair with Pakistan'

Ranaut also questioned what she described as Bollywood's continued focus on Pakistan in its films, statements and interviews. "Whether it is their films, their statements, or their interviews, when will this love affair with Pakistan end? They seem perpetually obsessed with Pakistan," she said.

"I want to know: so many years have passed since Partition, yet why doesn't this love story come to an end? When will Bollywood's love story with Pakistan finally conclude? They are answerable for this," she added. (ANI)