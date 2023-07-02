Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at 'Tiku Weds Sheru’s success party; here's what netizens said

Netizens say, ‘Konsa Celebration Kar Rahe, Movie Toh Flop Hai’-to Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur's dancing video during Tiku Weds Sheru’s success party that is going viral. Now, netizens have been wondering if the movie truly was a success.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently organised a success party for the whole 'Tiku Weds Sheru' production team. The film, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Avneet Kaur, was launched on Prime Video to mixed reviews from both audiences and reviewers. With images and recordings of the scene making the rounds on social media, netizens have been asking if the film was a hit.

A fresh video from the bash has now emerged on the internet. Kangana and Avneet can be seen dancing their hearts out in a video posted by Filmy Gyan on their official Instagram feed. While the filmmaker looked stunning in her off-the-shoulder pink-orange gown, the actress chose a lacy dark green mini-dress. They couldn't stop smiling, so they matched each other's steps. Netizens mocked the couple not just for their dance moves but also for promoting a widely panned film.

Taking to the comments sections, netizens bashed Kangana and Avneet. One wrote, “Y boxing n kicking?” Another wrote. “”Bhai konsa celebration kar rahe hai yeh log movie toh flop hai sare kharab reviews hai .. ek bhi media house ne 3 se upar star nahi diye.” Other one wrote, “Once a ticktoker will always be a tiktoker.” One said, “Dance kam mukkebaji zada lg rha h.” Another said, “Avneet pagal ho geya kya??”

Concerning the film, it came under scrutiny when the trailer was published, and it included a lip-lock between Nawaz and Avneet, which upset netizens due to the massive 28-year age disparity between the stars.

Kangana Ranaut's next film will be Emergency, her first solo directorial endeavour. She will play the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is based on the Emergency India's then-prime minister declared in the mid-1970s. She also works on RSVP Movies' Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.