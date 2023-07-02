Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at 'Tiku Weds Sheru’s success party; here's what netizens said

    Netizens say, ‘Konsa Celebration Kar Rahe, Movie Toh Flop Hai’-to Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur's dancing video during Tiku Weds Sheru’s success party that is going viral. Now, netizens have been wondering if the movie truly was a success.

    Kangana Ranaut Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at Tiku Weds Sheru Success Party here what netizens said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently organised a success party for the whole 'Tiku Weds Sheru' production team. The film, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Avneet Kaur, was launched on Prime Video to mixed reviews from both audiences and reviewers. With images and recordings of the scene making the rounds on social media, netizens have been asking if the film was a hit.

    A fresh video from the bash has now emerged on the internet. Kangana and Avneet can be seen dancing their hearts out in a video posted by Filmy Gyan on their official Instagram feed. While the filmmaker looked stunning in her off-the-shoulder pink-orange gown, the actress chose a lacy dark green mini-dress. They couldn't stop smiling, so they matched each other's steps. Netizens mocked the couple not just for their dance moves but also for promoting a widely panned film. 

    Also Read: Tiku Weds Sheru bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others look stylish at event

    Taking to the comments sections, netizens bashed Kangana and Avneet. One wrote, “Y boxing n kicking?” Another wrote. “”Bhai konsa celebration kar rahe hai yeh log movie toh flop hai sare kharab reviews hai .. ek bhi media house ne 3 se upar star nahi diye.” Other one wrote, “Once a ticktoker will always be a tiktoker.” One said, “Dance kam mukkebaji zada lg rha h.” Another said, “Avneet pagal ho geya kya??”

    Concerning the film, it came under scrutiny when the trailer was published, and it included a lip-lock between Nawaz and Avneet, which upset netizens due to the massive 28-year age disparity between the stars.

    Also Read: Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here

    Kangana Ranaut's next film will be Emergency, her first solo directorial endeavour. She will play the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is based on the Emergency India's then-prime minister declared in the mid-1970s. She also works on RSVP Movies' Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO MSW

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

    'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor shares equation on working with Tabu for 1st time; fans excited about release date ADC

    'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor shares equation on working with Tabu for 1st time; fans excited about release date

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post MSW

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour

    Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about iving on her own terms MSW

    Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma break-up rumours: Actress shares cryptic post about iving on her own terms

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO MSW

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

    Ajit Pawar, other MLAs will be sworn in': Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule AJR

    'Ajit Pawar, other MLAs will be sworn in': Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

    Uttara Kannada: Cow's head foud in middle of the raod; Investigation underway vkp

    Uttara Kannada: Cow’s head found in middle of the road; Investigation underway

    NCP leader Ajit Pawar to join Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra govt as Deputy CM; check details AJR

    NCP splits: Ajit Pawar to join Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra govt as Deputy CM; check details

    7 Delicious Ways to Eat Jackfruit: From Tacos to Ice Cream, Discover the Versatility of This Tropical Fruit MSW EAI

    7 Delicious Ways to Eat Jackfruit: From Tacos to Ice Cream, Discover the Versatility of This Tropical Fruit

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon