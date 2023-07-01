Tiku Weds Sheru bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others look stylish at event
The quirky romantic comedy film Tiku Weds Sheru became a hit on Prime Video and also made a place in the hearts of audiences and fans with its compelling storyline and brilliant performances. To mark its success, producer Kangana Ranaut kept a star-studded party. Let us look at Kangana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others, who raised the style quotient in their chic outfits.
Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur looked stylish and stunning at the successful bash event in Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut, who made her debut production venture with Tiku Weds Sheru, looked stunning in an orange and pink strapless attire with tied-up hair as she posed for the paps.
Avneet Kaur looks stunning in a dark green-coloured short outfit at the Tiku Weds Sheru success bash event.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper in a grey blazer pants and shirt as he posed for the paps at the Tiku Weds Sheru success bash event in Mumbai.
Avneet Kaur's dear friend and actor Vishal Jethwa also made a stylish appearance in all-black attire.
Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful as she gives a pose with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur look stunning as they strike a cute pose for the paps at the success bash event of their film.
Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose with bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai.