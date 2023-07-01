Tiku Weds Sheru bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others look stylish at event

The quirky romantic comedy film Tiku Weds Sheru became a hit on Prime Video and also made a place in the hearts of audiences and fans with its compelling storyline and brilliant performances. To mark its success, producer Kangana Ranaut kept a star-studded party. Let us look at Kangana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others, who raised the style quotient in their chic outfits.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur looked stylish and stunning at the successful bash event in Mumbai.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut, who made her debut production venture with Tiku Weds Sheru, looked stunning in an orange and pink strapless attire with tied-up hair as she posed for the paps.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur looks stunning in a dark green-coloured short outfit at the Tiku Weds Sheru success bash event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper in a grey blazer pants and shirt as he posed for the paps at the Tiku Weds Sheru success bash event in Mumbai.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur's dear friend and actor Vishal Jethwa also made a stylish appearance in all-black attire.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful as she gives a pose with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur look stunning as they strike a cute pose for the paps at the success bash event of their film.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose with bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai.