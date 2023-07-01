Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiku Weds Sheru bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others look stylish at event

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    The quirky romantic comedy film Tiku Weds Sheru became a hit on Prime Video and also made a place in the hearts of audiences and fans with its compelling storyline and brilliant performances. To mark its success, producer Kangana Ranaut kept a star-studded party. Let us look at Kangana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others, who raised the style quotient in their chic outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur looked stylish and stunning at the successful bash event in Mumbai.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut, who made her debut production venture with Tiku Weds Sheru, looked stunning in an orange and pink strapless attire with tied-up hair as she posed for the paps.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur looks stunning in a dark green-coloured short outfit at the Tiku Weds Sheru success bash event.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper in a grey blazer pants and shirt as he posed for the paps at the Tiku Weds Sheru success bash event in Mumbai.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur's dear friend and actor Vishal Jethwa also made a stylish appearance in all-black attire.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful as she gives a pose with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur look stunning as they strike a cute pose for the paps at the success bash event of their film.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose with bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the success bash of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai.

