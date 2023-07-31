Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS star Jungkook loves Indian food; the singer talks about naan, chicken makhani and more

    Jungkook made his Indian fans crazy when he said, he loves eating naan with chicken makhani and named them his favourite dishes. 'I Want To Eat It So Badly', says Jungkook.

    BTS fans in India rejoiced when Jungkook, the group's renowned Golden Maknae, confessed he enjoys Indian cuisine. During his most recent Weverse Live, the singer admitted and once again stole Desi ARMYs' hearts. When he saw a remark inquiring if he'd ever tasted Indian food, the musician declared his passion for it. Jungkook not only stated that he liked Indian cuisine, but he also identified his favourite dish: naan with chicken makhani.

    As translated by a Jungkook fan on Twitter, the singer said, “Someone asked if I’ve ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I’m hungry. I’m starving. Please don’t talk about food. I beg you."

    Indian BTS fans welcomed the event on Twitter. "Jungkook's status as the biggest desi boy continues to be validated." He's so genuine when he says he likes chicken makhani with naan. "Like that's my man right there, he's truly a desi at heart, I adore him!" a fan tweeted. “Look how precisely he’s talking about chicken makhani and curry to dip naan in. From nag Champa→ 3 idiots →namaste→nattu nattu→ liking Bollywood movie →liking Indian Food us Desi ARMY keeps winning Bangtan Desi Munde. PROVEN!!!!!" added another. “Jungkook saying chicken makhani is insane," a third BTS fan tweeted.

    This isn't the first time a BTS member has mentioned his appreciation for Indian food. J-Hope was seen enjoying naan with curry while filming for their variety show Bon Voyage season 4 in 2019. In one of the episodes, Hobi was shown eating the food using a fork at first before switching to his hands.

    Meanwhile, Jungkook has already voiced his admiration for India in various ways. One of his most notable shoutouts to India was when he played RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse Live Session and was even seen replicating the movements.

    We hope Jungkook comes to India soon and spends time with his fans/ARMY!

