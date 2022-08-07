Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin gives a peek at what it is to be a working woman. The actress is a mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sappho.

Kalki Koechlin is back to work, and on Sunday, August 07, she gave fans and followers a glimpse of her life as a working mummy. The actress, a mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sappho, shared a picture from her dressing room in which she was preparing for a shoot while pumping breast milk.

Sharing the mirror selfie, Kalki said, “In memory of mom’s guilt, raging boobs and bionic bodies." She added the caption, “working mama," “what we carry," “motherhood" “the elephant in the womb," and “happy Sunday."

Her fans and many other celebs liked Kalki's Instagram post. For the unversed, Kalki was briefly married to the filmmaker. One social media user worte, “We all know u are doing the best you can and being the best person you can be by doing the work you love to do. Always be special and never change as that is what makes you unique." “You have no idea how powerful this image is, Kalki! @kalkikanmani So inspiring," added another.

Kalki welcomed her daughter Sappho in February 2020 with her Israeli boyfriend, Guy Hershberg. The baby girl was born in February 2020. Kalki often post pictures and videos of her daughter on Instagram.

Kalki once described a breast engorgement experience when she had to visit a clinic to have the doctors assist her to knead out the extra milk since she had become terrified.

In the upcoming second season of the online series Made In Heaven, Kalki is anticipated to appear. She has already shot for two films: Goldfish and Emma and Angel