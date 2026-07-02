The Delhi High Court has deferred actor Salman Khan's plea seeking a stay on the film Kala Hiran until July 6, 2026. The deferment came after the filmmakers assured the court they would not release the film or submit it for CBFC certification before the next hearing.

A major development has happened in Kala Hiran release row. The Delhi High Court recently deferred a plea filed by actor Salman Khan concerning the Kala Hiran Release Row, scheduling the next hearing for July 6, 2026. The deferment came after the filmmakers behind Kala Hiran assured the court that neither the movie nor its trailer or other promotional material would be released before the upcoming hearing. Moreover, the filmmakers confirmed that the film has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification for approval and pledged not to do so until July 6.

Let us tell you that Salman had approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film's production, promotion, and release, alleging a violation of his personality rights. The actor stated that the film’s promotional content makes direct references to him, commercially exploiting his identity without consent and hampering his image. This legal action follows an earlier interim order granted by the Delhi High Court in December 2025, which protected Khan’s personality rights against unauthorised use of his name, images, and likeness.

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Here's What Led to the Deferment?

During the proceedings on July 1, 2026, counsel representing the filmmakers of Kala Hiran informed Justice Jyoti Singh that only a teaser had been released, and the full film was neither completed for release nor submitted for certification. The court, noting that Salman's rejoinder was not yet on record, sought assurances from the filmmakers regarding their immediate plans for the film. The filmmakers’ lawyer subsequently submitted a formal undertaking that the film would not be sent to the CBFC before July 6, stating, "We will not send it to the CBFC till Monday."

Filmmakers' Assurance and CBFC Status

The filmmakers has clarified that no film will be released in India without obtaining proper certification from the CBFC. Their assurance to the Delhi High Court confirms that the Kala Hiran has not yet undergone the official certification process. This commitment to halt the submission until the next hearing on July 6 temporarily addresses the urgency of Khan's request for an immediate injunction. The court recorded this undertaking, directing the matter to be listed for the subsequent hearing.

About Salman Khan's Plea

Salman's petition highlights that the film's promotional poster, released on May 29, depicts a character with an "uncanny resemblance" to him, including an identifiable bracelet closely associated with the actor. His plea further argues that the film's content is purportedly based on the blackbuck poaching case, which allegedly involved the actor, and that portraying a character holding a gun despite his acquittal in the Arms Act case is defamatory. Khan's legal team contends that such portrayal, especially when inspired by pending legal disputes, could interfere with his right to a fair trial and damage his reputation.

The Delhi High Court's deferment allows more time for both sides to present their arguments. The upcoming hearing on July 6, 2026, is expected to delve deeper into Khan's allegations of personality rights infringement and the filmmakers' defense, potentially determining whether stronger interim restrictions are required while the broader lawsuit continues.