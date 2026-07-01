Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's co-star from the film 'Shabd', Sadia Siddiqui, recently opened up about her amazing professionalism. Sadia said that even during her tough breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya was always fully prepared on set and never let it show.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn't just famous for her beauty; her professional attitude is also a big deal in Bollywood. Recently, her co-star from the 2005 film 'Shabd', Sadia Siddiqui, shared some interesting things about Aishwarya in an interview. According to Sadia, Aishwarya was going through a very tough time in her personal life during the 'Shabd' shoot. But she never let her personal problems get in the way of her work. Sadia said Aishwarya always came to the set completely prepared and played her character with amazing professionalism.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

How Aishwarya Hid Her Breakup Pain

Back in 2005, when 'Shabd' was being filmed, Aishwarya Rai was just getting over her breakup with Salman Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sadia Siddiqui was asked if she noticed any of Aishwarya's personal troubles on set. Sadia replied, "Actually, I didn't have a single scene with Aishwarya. So I never got close enough to figure out what she was going through. I didn't know her personally at all."

But Sadia added, "From what I saw, she hid her pain really well. She always came to the set fully prepared. She had all her dialogues memorised, had read the script thoroughly, and worked like a total professional. I don't think she ever let her personal life affect her work."

'Aishwarya Discussed the Character's Mindset'

Praising Aishwarya's preparation, Sadia said, “She had read the script multiple times. She would have detailed discussions about every scene and her character's mental state. I was very excited to meet her for the first time.”

Remembering their first meeting, Sadia said, "I still remember it today. When I saw her in jeans and a shirt, I just blurted out that she is unbelievably beautiful. It was a great experience working with her." Sadia also mentioned that Aishwarya looked stunning in 'Shabd' and gave credit to the cinematographer Aseem Bajaj for it.

A Quick Look at Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Relationship

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan reportedly got close during the shooting of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Their relationship was in the news for a long time. In 2002, Aishwarya publicly announced that their relationship was over. She later married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is still unmarried.

About the Film 'Shabd'

The film 'Shabd', directed by Leena Yadav, was released in 2005. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai, and Zayed Khan in the main roles. It was a psychological drama where the line between a writer's imagination and real life starts to get blurry.