Shivarajkumar's hit film was a remake of the Tamil movie 'Sundara Kandam', a sensitive story about a teacher and his student. Similarly, Anant Nag and Soundarya's 'Thooguve Krishnana' was an adaptation of the Tamil hit 'Aararo Aariraro'.

In South Indian cinema, the late director K. Bhagyaraj was famous as the ‘Screenplay King’. His films didn't have over-the-top action. Instead, they were about middle-class life, innocent village love stories, and comedy that would make you laugh till your stomach hurt. The stories of Bhagyaraj were so powerful that almost every Kannada actor who remade his films found massive success in Sandalwood. It's also worth noting that K. Bhagyaraj was a student of the legendary Tamil director Bharathiraj.

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The List of Kannada Heroes Who Struck Gold with Bhagyaraj's Stories!

The Crazy Star Ravichandran and Bhagyaraj Combination!

Bhagyaraj's films were a major turning point in the career of Kannada's beloved 'Crazy Star' Ravichandran. When you combined Hamsalekha's music with a Bhagyaraj script, a blockbuster was almost guaranteed.

Halli Meshtru (1992): A remake of the Tamil film 'Mundhanai Mudichu', this movie created a sensation in Kannada cinema. Ravichandran's 'Meshtru' (teacher) role is famous even today.

Annayya (1993): This was a remake of 'Enga Chinna Rasa'. Ravichandran's chemistry with Madhubala and the film's songs made it a blockbuster. Film lovers still talk about this movie.

Mane Devru: Based on 'Mouna Geethangal', this film told a beautiful story about family life.

Interestingly, Ravichandran remade the Tamil film 'Idhu Namma Aalu' a second time as 'Ravishastri' in 2006.

Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh's Comedy Reign!

Jaggesh's unique body language was a perfect match for K. Bhagyaraj's mischievous and witty stories.

Aliya Alla Magala Ganda (1997): This film is a milestone in Jaggesh's career. It was a remake of Bhagyaraj's 'Idhu Namma Aalu'. Jaggesh's dialogue delivery made the film a massive hit.

Jagath Kiladi (1998): A remake of 'Avasara Police 100', this film saw Jaggesh work his magic in a double role.

The Guru-Shishya Duo: Kashinath and Upendra!

Sandalwood's unique talent, Kashinath, also successfully adapted Bhagyaraj's films for the Kannada audience.

Chapala Chennigaraya: Kashinath took the story of Bhagyaraj's 'Chinna Veedu' and presented it in his own style, leaving audiences in splits.

Love Maadi Nodu: This was a remake of the classic hit 'Andha 7 Naatkal'. Here's a fun fact: Real Star Upendra worked as an assistant director on this film!

Here's a list of other superstars who found success:

Sundara Kanda: Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar starred in this remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It dealt with the sensitive story of a teacher and a student.

Thooguve Krishnana: This film, featuring the brilliant acting of Anant Nag and Soundarya, was an adaptation of 'Aararo Aariraro'.

Premi No. 1: This Ramesh Aravind love story was based on the film 'Darling Darling Darling'.

Even S. Narayan's films 'Vishalakshammana Ganda' and 'Baanallu Neene Bhuviyallu Neene' were based on Bhagyaraj's screenplays. To sum it up, K. Bhagyaraj's rustic stories crossed borders and won the hearts of Kannadigas. These films are proof that simple stories are the real heroes of cinema!