Singer Amaal Mallik reacted to the Lohagad Fort murder case, stating that while women have faced struggles, laws protecting them shouldn't be misused. He called for accountability and questioned the nature of modern relationships.

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has reacted strongly to the shocking Lohagad Fort murder case of Ketan Agarwal in Maharashtra, saying that while India has strong laws to protect women, those laws should not be misused. In a long note shared on X (formerly Twitter), Amaal spoke about accountability, relationships and the need to recognise the real signs of toxic behaviour.

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'Don't blame all men'

He began his note by acknowledging the struggles women have faced over the years and said he stands with those fighting against oppression. At the same time, he urged people not to blame all men for the actions of a few. "DEAR WOMEN! For generations it's been the case that you all have been through shit because of us MEN," he wrote. "LABELLING anything & everything as TOXIC and not taking ACCOUNTABILTIY is precisely why we miss out on the REAL SIGNS. PHYSICAL ABUSE on either side is toxic, running after MONEY instead of EMOTIONS is toxic, running behind a SOCIAL MEDIA marriage is toxic, DESTROYING some one when you had no INTENTION of pursuing that person is TOXIC," his post added.

Sharing his views on modern relationships and weddings, the singer questioned whether people are looking for lasting relationships or social media moments. He said everyone wants a good life, but real love should not depend on luxury. "Do you think MEN want any thing except PEACE? SEX IS EVERYWHERE. You ALL have a whole list of WHAT YOU WANT specially when it's your WEDDING and PROPOSAL CEREMONY. Do you want a WEDDING FOR INSTA or a REAL MARRIAGE. Can you handle a sweet honeymoon in LONAVALA, or do you feel NO if he LOVES me he will take me out of INDIA. FAIR ENOUGH - We all want the GOOD LIFE."

Referring to Ketan Agarwal, Amaal said the victim "didn't deserve this" and remembered him as someone who looked happy about his future. "BUT Does TRUE LOVE, TRULY feel DIFFERENT on an island in MALDIVES? This MAN didn't deserve this, look at his smile and his EYES.. See how HAPPY he was to MARRY HER.. KETAN AGGARWAL seemed so PURE & ENDEARING." WHY 💔 pic.twitter.com/9vM7lTC9po — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) June 29, 2026

Lohagad Murder: Investigation Updates

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday morning, a team from the Pune Rural Police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Additionally, investigators seized a scooter, allegedly used by Chaudhary to travel 100 km from Pune to the fort.

Police suspect the vehicle was used to bypass toll plazas during the journey.

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal were engaged on February 19 and were scheduled to marry later this year. Police suspect that Goyal, who had allegedly been in a relationship with Chaudhary since October last year, was unwilling to proceed with the marriage. Both accused were arrested on June 23 and were remanded to seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Fast-track court approved

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The decision was taken after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked. (ANI)