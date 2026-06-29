The teaser of Awarapan 2 is finally out, bringing back Emraan Hashmi’s intense character Shivam. While the nostalgia factor has excited fans, the teaser has received mixed reactions online.

The teaser of the much-awaited Awarapan 2 was released on Monday, bringing back Emraan Hashmi’s iconic character Shivam along with a wave of nostalgia among fans. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Shabana Azmi, and Disha Patani in key roles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While the teaser managed to create excitement due to the legacy of the original film, the response from audiences has been mixed. Many fans appreciated the emotional connection and the return of the franchise, while some felt the teaser did not deliver the intensity they expected.

Fans Share Mixed Reactions Online

Soon after its release, the teaser became a discussion point on Reddit. Some users felt that the teaser was decent but expected a stronger impact. A few viewers also reacted to the new version of the popular song Toh Phir Aao, saying it did not match the emotional depth of the original.

Another section of fans expressed doubts about the film’s intense love story concept, while others believed that Awarapan 2 could perform strongly at the box office because the first film has developed a cult following over the years.

Story, Release Date And Box Office Clash

The upcoming film appears to continue the story of Shivam, whose character died in the first part released in 2007. The sequel reportedly suggests that Shivam’s story may not have ended, raising curiosity about how the makers will take the narrative forward.

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, and will clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Both films feature Shabana Azmi in important roles.

Although Awarapan failed at the box office during its original release, it later gained cult status among audiences. The sequel now carries the challenge of living up to the emotional impact of its predecessor.