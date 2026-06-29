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Riya Sen MMS Scandal: The 2005 Viral Clip That Shook Bollywood; Impacted Her Career
Back in 2005, a leaked MMS clip of actress Riya Sen went viral, and it nearly destroyed her career. She lost out on film roles because of the scandal, but Riya later made a solid comeback on digital platforms.
The actress's alleged MMS?
Who is this actress?
The 1:32 minute viral clip
The end of their relationship
Riya Sen turned to digital
Downloaded over 5 crore times
The video, which leaked in 2005, was uploaded on many adult websites. People downloaded the clip from various platforms. According to a 2011 report, the video was downloaded more than 50 million (5 crore) times. The clip reportedly showed Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel in a compromising position.
Active on social media
Riya Sen is still very active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Her glamorous photos often go viral on Instagram. Even though she doesn't get as many film roles now, she stays connected with her fans through digital content. Riya has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.
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