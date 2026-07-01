Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, who passed on June 27 at the age of 73, left behind a powerful legacy through his posthumous wishes. His family fulfilled his long-standing pledge to donate his eyes. Additionally, an emotional farewell note was released, expressing gratitude to his fans and requesting support for his son, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj.

The untimely death of veteran filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj left a void in the entertainment industry. He recently passed away in Chennai at the age of 73 following a cardiac arrest on June 27, 2026. He left behind a profound legacy through his final wishes, and there's no denying that.

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Now, in a heartfelt gesture, his family honoured his long-standing pledge to donate his eyes, ensuring his vision continues to live on. Moreover, an emotional posthumous note attributed to K Bhagyaraj was also released on July 1, 2026, narrating heartfelt messages to his admirers and his son, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj.

Keeping in mind his significant contribution to Tamil cinema, K Bhagyaraj had registered his wish for eye donation several years before his passing away. Reports say that Medical professionals visited his residence in Chennai to facilitate the corneal donation procedure, with the donated corneas set to restore sight for individuals suffering from corneal blindness.

A Message from Beyond: The Posthumous Note

On Tuesday evening, Bhagyaraj's office released his final letter to the public.In a deeply moving passage concerning his eye donation, he wrote, "I have kept my eyes alive just for your loving gaze. Please take care of them." He further added, "I will keep living through good movies, screenplays, dialogue and humanity."

Blessings for Son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj

The posthumous letter also contained a heartfelt request for his fans to extend their support, love and blessings to his son, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. "Henceforth, I wish for your applause to be his blessing," the note read, emphasizing his desire for his son to receive the same affection and encouragement he had experienced. The letter delved into his philosophy on life and death, conveying that "This body was not born to carry any expiry date" and highlighting love as the true treasure one leaves behind.

Public Reaction and Legacy

Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded the eye-donation gesture, noting its potential to encourage broader public participation in eye donation initiatives. While the posthumous note deeply affected many admirers, some online users engaged in debate regarding its authenticity, with observations about a potential 'made with AI' tag on a shared social media post. K Bhagyaraj was cremated with full state honours in Chennai. Fans came out on streets in huge numbers to pay their last respects to the celebratory artist.